Pete Wicks reveals if he plans to marry Olivia Attwood after going Instagram official

29 September 2026, 07:05

Pete Wicks has revealed whether he has plans to marry Olivia Attwood after the couple recently made their relationship Instagram official.
Pete Wicks has revealed whether he has plans to marry Olivia Attwood after the couple recently made their relationship Instagram official. Picture: Global/Heart

By Giorgina Hamilton

Pete opened up about his relationship with Olivia during an appearance on Heart Breakfast, revealing they have gone “all in” after years of friendship.

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Pete Wicks has revealed whether he has plans to marry Olivia Attwood after the couple recently made their relationship Instagram official.

The former TOWIE star, 37, opened up about his romance with Olivia, 35, during an appearance on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this week (September 28).

And while Pete admitted he has “gone all in” on their relationship, he was quick to rule out getting down on one knee any time soon.

The former TOWIE star, 37, opened up about his romance with Olivia, 35, during an appearance on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this morning (Septemebr 28).
The former TOWIE star, 37, opened up about his romance with Olivia, 35, during an appearance on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden this morning (Septemebr 28). Picture: Global Player
During the interview, Jamie and Amanda quizzed Pete about the couple charting their romance on Instagram, something Olivia had previously pointed out he hadn't done in around a decade.
During the interview, Jamie and Amanda quizzed Pete about the couple charting their romance on Instagram, something Olivia had previously pointed out he hadn't done in around a decade. Picture: Global Player

During the interview, Jamie and Amanda quizzed Pete about the couple charting their romance on Instagram, something Olivia had previously pointed out he hadn't done in around a decade.

“You have gone though Instagram official. We yeah, we have. And this is something you've never ever done, according to Liv.” Amanda said.

When Jamie asked what that meant for the future — and whether it meant he was planning to propose — Pete had a simple response.

“Not any time soon.” However, the reality star was clearly keen to make it clear that his relationship with Olivia is serious.

Pete made it clear just how close he and Olivia have become, describing her as both his best friend and someone he is attracted to.

Amanda compared their relationship to Friends characters Monica and Chandler, who famously went from friends to a couple.
Amanda compared their relationship to Friends characters Monica and Chandler, who famously went from friends to a couple. Picture: Global Player
Pete explained that although he and Olivia had known each other for years, they began spending more time together away from events and social occasions.
Pete explained that although he and Olivia had known each other for years, they began spending more time together away from events and social occasions. Picture: Global Player

“Liv and I have known each other for for a long time, and yeah, like it's amazing. She's like my best friend, but also someone I really fancy.”

Amanda compared their relationship to Friends characters Monica and Chandler, who famously went from friends to a couple.

Pete explained that although they had known each other for years, they began spending more time together away from events and social occasions.

“We'd always kind of been friends, but you kind of see people, you know, events and and whatever else you want to get on, but we just started spending a little bit more time together this year, and and and the kind of that was that was it.”

When Amanda asked whether he now felt ready for a deeper relationship, Pete made it clear he wasn't holding back.

“I mean, I've gone all in,” he confirmed.

Are Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood getting married?👀

And it seems Pete is already getting stuck into the realities of life with Olivia — including helping with her dogs.

The couple are both dog lovers, with Olivia owning a Rottweiler and a Caucasian Shepherd, while Pete's own Rottweiler Rodney has apparently become part of the extended canine family.

“They're good as gold. So Rodney's got a couple of sisters now, Stitch and Lola.”

Pete also revealed that he has been given a rather less glamorous nickname by Olivia's family.

In a picture shared by Olivia, she referred to him as “Pee Wee” — much to Pete's apparent horror.

“We were on holiday. We were in Saint Tropez a couple of months ago with her sister and her sister's husband, and her sister has started calling me Pee Wee, and she knows I hate it.”

“So now, so now it's just Pee Wee," adding: "It's just not great for for a new 40 year old man to be called Pee Wee, is it? Let's be honest with you.”

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