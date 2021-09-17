Who plays Peter Groff in Sex Education and where have you seen him before?

Jason Isaacs stars in Sex Education season three. Picture: Alamy

Actor Jason Isaacs plays Peter Groff in Sex Education - find out his age, wife and other TV work.

Sex Education season three arrived on Netflix on September 17, and the new series sees some brand-new characters joining the old favourites.

One of these is Peter Groff, who is described as Mr Groff's "more successful and not very modest older brother".

Peter is played by Jason Isaacs, who you will likely recognise from his extensive film and TV career.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor.

Who is Jason Isaacs? What's his age and background?

Jason, 58, is an actor from Liverpool.

He is well-known for appearing in a number of major films, including Black Hawk Down (2001), The Patriot (2000), and Peter Pan (2003).

Jason played Captain Hook in Peter Pan. Picture: Alamy

Jason also played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series between 2002 and 2011.

His latest role is as Peter Groff in Sex Education.

Speaking about the role to the New York Post, Jason said: “I originally started watching it with my children.

"That quickly took a sharp left turn, because nobody wants to watch this with their children.

Jason plays Peter Groff in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

"But I’m a huge fan. [My daughters] were kind of thrilled [I joined the cast], but having a father who has any kind of profile at all is excruciating to them. They don’t want to be known as ‘Lucius Malfoy’s daughter’ or whatever. So, the notion that I’m in ‘Sex Education’ is mortifying, because it’s one of their favourite shows.

"When I told them I wasn’t getting my clothes off or having sex with anyone, they were so relieved. Like many people, I hadn’t worked for a long time, because I had been at home panicking about the world and our sanity and safety. It was such a blessed relief to be telling a story and making people laugh [filming the show]. It was just the therapy I needed at the right time."

Does Jason Isaacs have a wife?

Jason married Emma Hewitt in 2001, and the pair have two daughters.