Peter Kay teases Car Share Christmas special as he returns to stage

9 August 2021, 11:24

Peter Kay has said he might do a one-off Car Share Christmas special
Peter Kay has said he might do a one-off Car Share Christmas special. Picture: BBC/Alamy

Peter Kay returned to stage for the first time in three years over the weekend.

Peter Kay has teased the possibility of a one-off Car Share Christmas special this year, describing the show as his 'favourite' things he's done.

The 48-year-old comedian returned to the stage for the first time in three years over the weekend, where he was greeted with a standing ovation.

As reported by the Mirror, he was asked whether he would consider doing a festive edition of the show, to which he replied that he ‘might do’.

Car Share ran for three seasons and ended in 2018
Car Share ran for three seasons and ended in 2018. Picture: BBC

He added: "Of all the things I’ve ever done, that’s my favourite of all. I love being with Sian [Gibson] and we had a good laugh."

Peter also added that filming in a car in line with coronavirus restrictions would be ‘a lot of work’.

It was announced late last month that Peter Kay would return to the stage for three live Q&As to raise money for his friend Laura Nuttall, who has an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.

He starred in Car Share alongside Sian Gibson
He starred in Car Share alongside Sian Gibson. Picture: BBC

Laura, who was in the audience for the shows, told Metro.co.uk: "He’s such a nice person, he’s an absolute gentleman and he just wants to help everyone anyway he can.

"Honestly, anything you’ve heard about him doesn’t do him justice. He’s such a nice man and I feel so honoured he’s going to do this, his first performance in years, for me."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The full cast of Channel 4's I Am...

Cast of I Am on Channel 4: Who is in the drama and where have you seen them before?
I Am is airing on Channel 4 this summer

I Am episode guide: How many episodes are there of the Channel 4 drama?
The stars playing Diana, William and Harry were pictured filming scenes in Scotland

First look at Princess Diana with Harry and William on the set of The Crown
Who will be dumped from the Love Island villa tonight?

Love Island first look: Who will be dumped from the villa tonight?
How tall is Love Island star Toby Aromolaran?

How tall is Love Island star Toby Aromolaran?

Trending on Heart

Declan Donnelly was Ant's best man as he wed Anne-Marie this weekend

Dec calls Ant the 'best friend a man could have' in emotional best man speech

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shared a pregnancy update

Stacey Solomon assured baby is healthy after concerns over 'small bump'

Celebrities

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie reportedly spent £200,000 on their special day

Ant McPartlin 'splashes £100,000' on luxury hotel, spa day and treatments for wedding guests

Celebrities

Giovanna Fletcher shares some hilarious anecdotes on the first episode of Boob share

Giovanna Fletcher reveals she used to love 'seeing how far she could squirt breastmilk'

Lifestyle

Non-stop fried chicken in a trendy hotel? Yes please!

A KFC themed hotel is opening in London... and guests get unlimited fried chicken

Food & Health

Lowlander's low alcohol beer is really refreshing

International Beer Day 2021: Low or no alcohol beer and ales to try

Food & Health