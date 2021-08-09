Peter Kay teases Car Share Christmas special as he returns to stage
9 August 2021, 11:24
Peter Kay returned to stage for the first time in three years over the weekend.
Peter Kay has teased the possibility of a one-off Car Share Christmas special this year, describing the show as his 'favourite' things he's done.
The 48-year-old comedian returned to the stage for the first time in three years over the weekend, where he was greeted with a standing ovation.
As reported by the Mirror, he was asked whether he would consider doing a festive edition of the show, to which he replied that he ‘might do’.
He added: "Of all the things I’ve ever done, that’s my favourite of all. I love being with Sian [Gibson] and we had a good laugh."
Peter also added that filming in a car in line with coronavirus restrictions would be ‘a lot of work’.
It was announced late last month that Peter Kay would return to the stage for three live Q&As to raise money for his friend Laura Nuttall, who has an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.
Laura, who was in the audience for the shows, told Metro.co.uk: "He’s such a nice person, he’s an absolute gentleman and he just wants to help everyone anyway he can.
"Honestly, anything you’ve heard about him doesn’t do him justice. He’s such a nice man and I feel so honoured he’s going to do this, his first performance in years, for me."