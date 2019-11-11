Phoenix Nights ‘to return’ as Paddy McGuinness hints at Peter Kay TV comeback

By Naomi Bartram

Paddy McGuinness has teased that hit show Phoenix Nights could be making a comeback.

Phoenix Nights hasn’t been on our screens for 17-years, with the last episode airing all the way back in 2002.

But now Paddy McGuinness has sent fans wild as he’s hinted a new series of the classic comedy could be in the pipeline.

In fact, the 46-year-old - who played doorman Paddy O’Shea - has said the whole cast, including Peter Kay, wants to start filming again.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Paddy said: "It was great. There’s always talk about doing another one."

Paddy O’Shea could be returning. Picture: Channel 4

He added: "It's just time, it's just getting everyone together. But everyone is up for it."

The much-loved show, which was co-written by Peter, Neil Fitzmaurice and Dave Spikey, was about a working men’s club and ran for two series on Channel 4 in the early noughties.

The cast reunited in 2015 for special charity live shows, where they sold out five nights playing to 15,000 each evening.

This comes after Peter Kay, 46, announced he was taking a break from the spotlight two years ago, suddenly cancelling his tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances."

Peter Kay performed as nightclub boss character Brian Potter in 2005. Picture: PA Images

He said at the time: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

"My sincerest apologies... I'm sure you'll understand that my family must always come first.

"I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I'm very sorry."

After only being spotted a handful of times since, Peter recently announced there would be a series of Phoenix Nights screenings to celebrate the show’s 19th anniversary with profits going to charity.

“It’s almost 19yrs since the Phoenix Club first opened its doors,” he tweeted.

“To celebrate that very special anniversary, both series of #PhoenixNights will be shown on the big screen for the first time.”

These will be taking place at the Eventim Apollo in London and the O2 Apollo in Manchester between January and February 2020.