Piers Morgan slams Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in foul-mouthed TV Choice Awards rant

10 September 2019, 07:18 | Updated: 10 September 2019, 09:13

Piers Morgan shocked audiences at the TV Choice Awards after he hit out at pals Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

In typical Piers Morgan style, the controversial star branded Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘snivelling little b******s’ at the TV Choice Awards.

Good Morning Britain lost out to This Morning for Best Daytime TV Show again last night for the fourth year in a row. 

But while presenters Phil and Holly were over the moon with their gong, Piers, 54, decided to publicly hit out at his rivals. 

Appearing on stage to present Lorraine Kelly with an award, Piers gave a shout out to the This Morning team, as he ranted: “Love you so much. 

“Actually I don’t love you I hate you, you snivelling little b*******. Every time we come to these things I am told it’s our time.”

Piers Morgan attended the TV Choice Awards with Susanna Reid
Piers Morgan attended the TV Choice Awards with Susanna Reid. Picture: PA Images

As the audience laughed hysterically, he jokingly added: “It’s never our time, it’s always their time, f*** you and f*** your awards."

And it looks like things haven’t calmed down this morning, after he went on another rant during GMB. 

Speaking to his co-host Susanna Reid, the host said he felt “cheated and robbed”.

Piers Morgan ranted about the award on GMB
Piers Morgan ranted about the award on GMB. Picture: ITV

This comes after Holly and Phil accepted their award for Best Daytime Television show with an adorable tribute to one another. 

Phil said: "We're incredibly proud of our team, incredibly proud of our show. We're so proud to be part of our family."

He then turned to his co-presenter of ten years Holly, and told her: "I love you,” before she told him the same.

Fellow ITV star Lorraine, 59, also accepted her own honour of ‘outstanding contribution to television’ by hitting out at social media trolls.

She said: "They have to deal with some really vile things on the internet.

"That cannot continue. Don't look at the comments, don't take those comments to heart. 

View this post on Instagram

Good Evening Britain! #TVChoiceAwards

A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on

"They're horrible, nasty ants with megaphones."

Meanwhile, it was a bit night for BBC drama Line Of Duty, as the series won the gong for best drama series following another gripping fifth season.

Adrian Dunbar - who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings - was also named best actor, beating Bodyguard’s Richard Madden, Poldark’s Aidan Turner and his co-star Martin Compston.

Unsurprisingly, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! took home best reality show for the eighth year running, after Holly Willoughby, 38, replaced Ant McPartlin, 43, on last year’s series and presented alongside Declan Donnelly, 43. 

