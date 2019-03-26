When is Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Mel B on TV and what does the Spice Girl reveal?

Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Mel B will air later this year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

When is Piers Morgan’s Life Stories with Mel B on TV?

Mel B left Spice Girls’ fans shocked when she revealed she slept with bandmate Geri Halliwell during the early days of the group.

Mel B, 43, made the confession in a teaser clip taken from a new episode of Pier Morgan’s Life Stories.

Following the revelation, the teaser clip has left fans questioning when the entire episode will be aired on TV, here’s what we know so far:

When is Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Mel B on TV?

There has been no release date announced for Mel B’s episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

However, we know it will be aired later this year on ITV.

Mel B confessed she had slept with Geri during the earlier days of Spice Girls. Picture: ITV

What did the Spice Girl reveal?

During her chat with Piers, Mel B confessed to having sex with Geri Halliwell during the earlier days of the Spice Girls.

When Piers quizzed the singer turned TV personality if she had ever been with Geri “like that”, Mel smiled and nodded her head.

She then went on to shout: “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in the countryside with her husband, but it’s the past!”

READ MORE: Geri Halliwell FURIOUS with Mel B over sex confession