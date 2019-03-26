When is Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Mel B on TV and what does the Spice Girl reveal?

26 March 2019, 11:07

Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Mel B will air later this year
Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Mel B will air later this year. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When is Piers Morgan’s Life Stories with Mel B on TV?

Mel B left Spice Girls’ fans shocked when she revealed she slept with bandmate Geri Halliwell during the early days of the group.

Mel B, 43, made the confession in a teaser clip taken from a new episode of Pier Morgan’s Life Stories.

Following the revelation, the teaser clip has left fans questioning when the entire episode will be aired on TV, here’s what we know so far:

When is Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Mel B on TV?

There has been no release date announced for Mel B’s episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

However, we know it will be aired later this year on ITV.

Mel B confessed she had slept with Geri during the earlier days of Spice Girls
Mel B confessed she had slept with Geri during the earlier days of Spice Girls. Picture: ITV

What did the Spice Girl reveal?

During her chat with Piers, Mel B confessed to having sex with Geri Halliwell during the earlier days of the Spice Girls.

When Piers quizzed the singer turned TV personality if she had ever been with Geri “like that”, Mel smiled and nodded her head.

She then went on to shout: “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in the countryside with her husband, but it’s the past!”

READ MORE: Geri Halliwell FURIOUS with Mel B over sex confession

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Kym Marsh has defended fellow former popstar Gareth Gates

Kym Marsh defends Gareth Gates after he 'ruined' Coronation Street death

Celebrities

Ukrainian singer MARUV will no longer compete in Eurovision 2019

Why are Ukraine banned from performing at the Eurovision Song Contest and why isn't MARUV performing?

Music

National treasure Sir David Attenborough urges us to tackle climate change

Sir David Attenborough's Climate Change documentary: Here's what the new film covers
Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020

Victoria star Jenna Coleman “sets a really high bar” says new co-star
Britain’s Got Talent contestant Jack Saunders has died by suicide aged 25.

Britain’s Got Talent in shock as dancer Jack Saunders, 25, dies by suicide

Trending on Heart

PLT joggers

Furious shoppers claim PrettyLittleThing and Topman 'rip out labels from cheaper brands'

Fashion

Vote for YOUR favourite crisp now

Britain's Favourite Crisp 2019: Vote for your REAL winner now

Food & Health

All the items you can get away with taking from your hotel room (stock image)

All the things you're allowed to take from hotel rooms WITHOUT it being theft

Lifestyle

Ghost CCTV cam

Couple capture 'violent ghost' on babycam after daughter was left with scratches

News

Johnny Vegas weight loss

Johnny Vegas weight loss: What does the Benidorm star look like now?

Celebrities

The mum was prompted to turn her life around after a negative comment from her ex

Mum demands other women to 'stop being lazy' and lose baby weight

Lifestyle