Who is Poodle on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Who is The Masked Singer UK's Poodle? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer UK's Poodle: find out all the clues and theories about who is behind the mask...

The Masked Singer is officially back for a new series, and we can't wait to see what the new batch of mystery celebs have in store for us this year.

Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, and Jonathan Ross have all returned the panel, and will be once again tasked with guessing who is behind each mask.

One of this year's costumes is Poodle - here's what we know about who could be behind the mask...

Poodle is a contestant on series three of The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Who is Poodle? Clue and theories so far...

As Poodle hasn't yet performed their first song, we don't currently have any clues.

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

The full list of contestants is as follows:

Chandelier

Bagpipes

Lionfish

Doughnuts

Traffic Cone

Panda

Rockhopper

Mushroom

Firework

Poodle

Snow Leopard

Robobunny

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer airs weekly on Saturdays at 7pm.

When will the final of The Masked Singer air?

We don't yet have confirmation of final date, but watch this space...

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

Davind McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and Rita Ora have all returned to the panel.

Speaking about her excitement for the new series, Davina said: "It’s so nice, I really feel like it's a show that we understand, we know what we are looking for, we know what we want to get and we know how we need to get it. It's really fun and we now feel bedded into part of the TV landscape and viewers yearly TV viewing."