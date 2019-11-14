TV presenter discovers she has life-threatening cyst after viewer spotted lump during show

A viewer spotted a lump on Antoinette's neck. Picture: 10 Daily

By Naomi Bartram

A television journalist has thanked one viewer for ‘saving her life’ after they spotting a lump on her neck while she was presenting.

Antoinette Lattouf, a reporter for Network Ten in Australia, revealed she often ignores social media messages from viewers after her segment.

But during a recent episode of the show, a fan pointed out a bulge which was physically visible on her neck.

Viewer Wendy McCoy from Werribee, posted on Network Ten’s Facebook account with a message which read: "Has Antoinette Lattouf had her thyroid checked?

"I am not being smart or trolling just concerned with what I saw on TV today?”

Antoinette didn't notice the lump on her neck. Picture: Studio 10

Despite admitting she wasn’t a doctor, Wendy said the lump reminded her of one of her friends, as she added: “I felt concerned and thought I should say something.”

Read More: The Apprentice viewers baffled as they notice mystery man lying on the floor in the boardroom

When she saw the message, the mum-of-two watched back her television segment and said she was “left shocked” by what she saw.

"It looked like I had an Adam's apple. Something was definitely protruding from my neck,” she said, writing for 10 daily.

Read More: WATCH NOW: John Lewis' Christmas advert 2019 introduces dragon ‘Excitable Edgar’ in heartwarming tale of friendship

Explaining she had a family history of thyroid cancer, Antionette visited her GP where tests revealed she had a large cyst which needed surgery, as well as an autoimmune disease.

A life-changing message from one of our eagle-eyed viewers. Watch to find out how our @10Daily Senior Reporter, @antoinette_news, responded to this gesture of good-will. Thanks Wendy! #Studio10 pic.twitter.com/ZTNDI0ksYl — Studio 10 (@Studio10au) November 7, 2019

Thankfully, the cyst was benign but doctors warned it could have started to interfere with her ability to breathe, speak and swallow if left untreated.

She explained: “This condition most commonly begins when you’re a child, and as the cyst grows and protrudes, it starts to put pressure on other vital structures in the neck.

“Women are at more at risk, and if untreated or misdiagnosed, thyroid illnesses can impact mental health, weight, hair and nails, fatigue, voice, muscle strength, bone health, heart rate and in some cases result in death.”

When Antoinette decided to get in touch with Wendy to thank her, the viewer admitted she said she almost didn’t write to the presenter because she didn’t want to ‘interfere'.

Speaking out to the viewer who she credits for ‘saving her career’, Antoinette added: "So to Wendy, I say thank you for caring enough to reach out to me, a complete stranger, and urging me to see a doctor.

"Your random act of kindness probably saved my career."