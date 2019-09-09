Pretty Woman: The Musical is set to launch in London's West End next year

A Pretty Woman musical is coming to London. Picture: Pretty Woman

It's been confirmed that the West End production of Pretty Woman will open at the Piccadilly Theatre in February 2020.

Fans of 90s chick-flicks rejoice, because Pretty Woman has been announced to open in the West End next year.

The legendary film originally starred Julia Roberts and Richard Gere and tells the story of a rich businessman who hires a Hollywood sex worker to accompany him to events in the city.

Following the same plot, the play started it’s life at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in the US before transferring to Broadway.

While a UK cast is yet to be revealed, Samantha Barks (Les Misérables) played Vivian Ward in Broadway, alongside Andy Karl (Groundhog Day) as Edward Lewis, so there’s a chance they could return.

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere starred in the original Pretty Woman. Picture: Pretty Woman

The West End production is set to feature original songs by Jim Vallance and Grammy Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, including “Welcome to Hollywood” and “Rodeo Drive”.

Also featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's hit “Oh, Pretty Woman” which actually inspired the rom com.

Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde director Jerry Mitchell will be directing and choreographing the show, while the theatre script is coming from Garry Marshall's book, with words by the film’s screenwriter JF Lawton.

And it's fair to say fans are excited about the new production, with one writing on Twitter: "Pretty Woman The Musical is coming to the West End??? My day has officially been made. #MondayMotivation."

Someone take me to see Pretty Woman The Musical for my birthday next year 😩😍 — Sophie Elizabeth (@sophster262) September 9, 2019

Pretty Woman The Musical is coming to the West End??? My day has officially been made. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/bI7wBmvwpm — Janelle | thenellybean (@thenellybean) September 9, 2019

Another said: "Someone take me to see Pretty Woman The Musical for my birthday next year."

While a third added: "So pleased Pretty Woman: The Musical will definitely be coming to the West End next year!"

Speaking ahead of the show, film producer Paula Wagner said: "It is really wonderful that UK audiences will get to experience Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre next year.

“Bryan and Jim's original score for the show brings an electric new dimension to Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton's beloved film. We were so fortunate to have Garry working with J.F. on the book of the show.

“They really captured the essence of Pretty Woman, and along with Jerry's skillful direction and choreography, this classic love story really has become a great night out at the theatre. 2020 also marks 30 years since the release of the film, and I can't think of a better place than the Piccadilly Theatre to celebrate!”

If you’re desperate to get your hands on some tickets, the first preview will take place on Valentines Day 2020 (14 February) at the Piccadilly Theatre, with the piece booking for a limited season until 2 January 2021.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday September 13.