Pride 2025: The best LGBTQ+ films and TV shows

6 June 2025, 15:21

The best LGBTQ+ films and TV shows. Picture: Alamy / Netflix / BBC
By Alice Dear

Here’s a list of LGBTQ+ TV shows and films that not only feature queer characters and stories but are also known for their supportive, authentic representation and positive impact on the community - created by, for, and about LGBTQ+ people.

LGBTQ+ films to watch

Moonlight (2016)
Moonlight (2016). Picture: Alamy

Drama & Romance

Moonlight (2016)

A young African-American man grapples with his identity and sexuality while experiencing the everyday struggles of childhood, adolescence, and burgeoning adulthood.

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

It's the summer of 1983, and 17-year-old Elio is spending the days with his family at their villa in Lombardy, Italy. He soon meets Oliver, who's working as an intern for Elio's father. They discover the heady beauty of awakening desire.

Carol (2015)

Aspiring photographer Therese spots the beautiful, elegant Carol perusing the doll displays in a 1950s Manhattan department store. The two women develop a fast bond that becomes a love with complicated consequences.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

On an isolated island in Brittany at the end of the eighteenth century Marianne, a female painter, is commissioned to paint a portrait of Heloise, an aristocratic woman, in a wedding dress. They soon fall in love.

Blue Is the Warmest Colour (2013)

Adèle's life is changed when she meets Emma, a young woman with blue hair, who will allow her to discover desire and to assert herself as a woman and as an adult. In front of others, Adèle grows, seeks herself, loses herself, and ultimately finds herself through love and loss.

Love, Simon (2018)
Love, Simon (2018). Picture: Alamy

Comedy & Coming-of-Age

Love, Simon (2018)

Simon Spier keeps a huge secret from his family, his friends and all of his classmates: he's gay. When that secret is threatened, Simon must face everyone and come to terms with his identity.

Booksmart (2019)

On the eve of their high-school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.

Crush (2022)

An aspiring young artist joins her high school track team and later discovers what real love feels like when she finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate.

Milk (2008) tells the story of American gay activist Harvey Milk
Milk (2008) tells the story of American gay activist Harvey Milk. Picture: Alamy

Historical & Biographical

Milk (2008)

The story of American gay activist Harvey Milk, who fought for gay rights and was elected as California's first openly gay official.

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (2017)

Victoria Cruz investigates the mysterious 1992 death of black gay rights activist and Stonewall veteran, Marsha P. Johnson. Using archival interviews with Johnson, and new interviews with Johnson's family, friends and fellow activists.

A Fantastic Woman (2017)

Marina, a transgender woman who works as a waitress and moonlights as a nightclub singer, is bowled over by the death of her older boyfriend.

Will & Harper (2024)

The documentary film follows best friends Will Ferrell and Harper Steele as they embark on a road trip after Steele tells Ferrell she is coming out as trans.

LGBTQ+ TV shows to watch

Euphoria (2019)
Euphoria (2019). Picture: Alamy

Drama

It’s a Sin

It is 1981 and Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin begin a new life in London. Strangers at first, these lads and Jill find themselves thrown together. But a new virus is on the rise, and soon their lives will be tested in ways they never imagined.

Heartstopper

Charlie, a high-strung, openly gay overthinker, and Nick, a cheerful, soft-hearted rugby player, one day are made to sit together in class. Their friendship becomes something more for Charlie, but he does not believe he has a chance.

Euphoria

Rue Bennett is a drug addict fresh from rehab, who's struggling to stay clean and make sense of her future. Her life changes drastically when she meets Jules Vaughn, a trans girl who recently moved to town following her parents' divorce. Features diverse LGBTQ+ characters and complex storylines.

Pose

In the New York of the late '80s and early '90s, this is a story of ball culture and the gay and trans community, the raging AIDS crisis, and capitalism.

Sex Education

A teenage boy with a sex-therapist mother teams up with a high-school classmate to set up an underground sex-therapy clinic at school. Celebrated for its wide spectrum of LGBTQ+ representation.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2017)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2017). Picture: Alamy

Comedy & Sitcoms

Schitt’s Creek

After being a victim of fraud, Johnny Rose and his family go from extremely wealthy to penniless overnight. The only asset left to them is a small, unsophisticated town: Schitt's Creek. They relocate there. Culture shock ensues. Known for its zero-tolerance approach to homophobia and the loving queer romance at its heart.

Will & Grace

Gay lawyer Will and straight interior designer Grace share a New York City apartment. Their best friends are gleeful and proud gay Jack and charismatic, filthy-rich, amoral socialite Karen. A sitcom pioneer in gay visibility on network TV.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Comedy series following the exploits of Det. Jake Peralta and his diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD's 99th Precinct. Features a proudly bisexual lead and a gay black police captain.

The Other Two

An aspiring actor and his sister Brooke, a former professional dancer, try to find their places in the world while wrestling with their feelings about their 13-year-old brother Chase's sudden rise to internet fame. A hilarious yet heartfelt comedy about a gay millennial navigating fame and family.

The Owl House (2020)
The Owl House (2020). Picture: Alamy

Fantasy & Sci-Fi

Sense8

A group of people around the world are suddenly linked mentally, and must find a way to survive being hunted by those who see them as a threat to the world's order. Created by the Wachowskis, it featured multiple LGBTQ+ characters and themes of identity and connection.

The Owl House

Accidentally sent to the world of the Boiling Isles before a trip to summer camp, a teenage human named Luz longs to become a witch and is aided by rebellious Eda and pint-sized demon King. A Disney animated series featuring canonically queer and non-binary characters.

Our Flag Means Death

The year is 1717. Wealthy land-owner Stede Bonnet has a midlife crisis and decides to blow up his cushy life to become a pirate. It does not go well. Based on a true story. A pirate comedy that joyfully centres queer relationships.

The Last of Us

After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity's last hope. Epic post-apocalyptic series which features beautiful LGBTQ+ relationships.

