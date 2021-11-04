Pride Of Britain Awards 2021: What are they, when are they on TV and who picks the winners?

4 November 2021, 13:17 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 13:22

Carol Vorderman looked sensational at the 2022 ceremony
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the everyday heroes who have gone above and beyond to help others, and gives them a platform to share their inspiring and often highly emotional stories.

What are the Pride of Britain Awards?

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in partnership with TSB are an annual celebration of ordinary members of the public and the huge differences they have made thanks to their bravery, selflessness, campaigning and fundraising efforts.

People from all walks of life and of all ages are nominated for awards by members of their community, or people who have been affected by their kind actions.

This year's ceremony is the first time the event has taken place in person for two years because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, so it was more special than ever!

When are the Pride of Britain Awards on TV?

Carol Vorderman, pictured at the 2019 ceremony, has presented the awards for 20 years
You will be able to watch the Pride of Britain Awards tonight, Thursday, 4 November, at 8PM on ITV.

It will also be able to catch up on ITV Player after it has aired.

Who chooses the winners of Pride of Britain Awards?

The award winners are nominated by the public, and come from all walks of life and from all over the country.

Every year the Pride of Britain Awards receive tens of thousands of public nominations, and the in-house team of researchers discover even more stories of remarkable individuals.

Although all of the nominees' achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all, not everyone will win an award.

They are whittled down to a shortlist from which the judging panel, made up of celebrated figures from national life, choose the winners.

Who is presenting the Pride of Britain Awards?

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo are presenting the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021
Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo are presenting the Pride Of Britain Awards 2021. Picture: Getty

Carol Vorderman has hosted the awards for more than twenty years, and this year she was joined by Diversity star Ashley Banjo, 33.

He said: "I feel like I've been a part of Pride of Britain for a few years now but the chance to co-host it next to Carol, who is a complete legend and a pro, is amazing.

"It's such a special show and a hugely emotional and inspiring night."

Carol, 60, was equally excited about sharing the stage.

She said: "Ashley is a wonderful person and I’m delighted that he’s joining me because he has been involved for a few years now and it just feels right. The Pride of Britain Awards are incredibly special evening and show to be a part of."

What celebrities are attending the 2021 Pride of Britain Awards?

The Pride of Britain Awards are always a star-studded event, and this year amongst the guests were Peter Andre and his family, Holly Willoughby, Sharon Stone and Love Island star Maura Higgins.

Check out the best outfits of the night and vote in our poll for your favourite Pride of Britain Awards red carpet look.

