Quiz: How many people have won Who Wants to be a Millionaire? And where are they now?

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? is back in the spotlight again with ITV’s new dramatisation of the 2001 ‘coughing scandal’, Quiz.

The three part series sees contestant Charles Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen) accused of cheating after winning the top prize of one million pounds on the gameshow.

His wife Diana (Sian Clifford) and brother-in-law Adrian Pollock (Trystan Gravelle) were also accused of being part of the scam, while both previously sitting in the hot seat themselves.

But who has actually won the Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? See the full list:

How many people have won Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?

Not including Charles Ingram, five other people have won Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?.

Judith Keppel

In 2000, garden designer Judith Keppel became the first winner of the programme’s jackpot two years after its launch in 1998.

The final question was: Which King was married to Eleanor of Aquitane? A – Henry I, B – Henry II, C – Richard I, D – Henry V.

Judith answered correctly with B, and is still the only woman ever to have won the million-pound prize and the first person ever to have won £1million on TV.

She is the third cousin of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and is now part of the brainiacs line up on BBC2 quiz show Eggheads.

David Edwards

Less than six months later, David Edwards also managed to bag the top prize.

David was a physics teacher from Barry, South Wales, and his 15th question was: If you planted the seeds of Quercus robur, what would grow? A – Trees, B – Flowers, C – Vegetables, D – Grain.

After using up all three lifelines on a previous question, David took a huge risk and answered A - Trees - and luckily it paid off.

His Phone-a-Friend was his son Richard, who later competed on the show himself and won a whopping £125,000.

Before sitting opposite Chris Tarrant, in 1990 David was crowned Mastermind champion and since winning he has regularly taken part in quiz shows.

In 2001, David lost to fellow Millionaire winner Pat Gibson on Are You an Egghead?.

Robert Brydges

Just 11 days after the Charles Ingram ‘coughing scandal’, London banker Robert Brydges scooped £1million in 2001.

He was asked: Which scientific unit is named after an Italian nobleman? A – Pascal, B – Ohm, C – Volt, D – Hertz. To which he correctly answered C, Vol.

There was some controversy around the win, with a handful of Robert’s neighbours claiming he Image didn’t need the money because he was already rich.

He was also, coincidentally, in the studio audience on the night that Charles Ingram's second half of his run took place.

No one really knows what Robert did with his jackpot, however he was director of investment for a broker firm and the vice president of a US bank.

He did return to Who Wants to be a Millionaire? in 2003 where he played for charity with Judith Chalmers. The pair won £32,000, having answered the £250,000 question incorrectly.

Pat Gibson

One of the most well known Millionaire winners, Northern Irish quiz champion Pat Gibson scooped the £1million in 2004,.

His question was: Which of these is not one of the American Triple Crown horse races?

A – Arlington Million, B – Belmont Stakes, C – Kentucky Derby, D – Preakness Stakes. To which he correctly answered, A - Arlington Million.

Pat still had two of his lifelines for his final question, and after using his 50:50, he then Phoned-a-Friend - another quiz champion - to confirm the right answer.

Since his time on the show, Pat has been crowned Mastermind champion, Mastermind Champion of Champions, and Brain of Britain.

Eggheads fans will also recognise him from the brain-box line up alongside Judith Keppel.

Ingram Wilcox

The last person to win £1million was Ingram Wilcox all the way back in 2006, despite the show running for another eight years, and recently returning for a new series.

His winning question was: Which boxer was famous for striking the gong in the introduction to J. Arthur Rank films?

A – Bombardier Billy Wells, B – Freddie Mills, C – Terry Spinks, D – Don Cockell. The correct answer was A – Bombardier Billy Wells.

Civil servant and father-of-five Ingram’s run was particularly impressive as he used all his lifelines by the £32,000 mark. So he had to answer five questions with no help whatsoever.

The 74-year-old is said to have retired since winning.

Charles Ingram

While he had his winning title stripped from him, Army Major Charles Ingram won in 2001.

In seemingly one of the biggest quiz scams in history, Charles was accused of cheating his way through 15 questions.

His final question was: A number one followed by one hundred zeros is known by what name? A – Googol, B – Megatron, C – Gigabit, D – Nanomole. To which he answered A - Googol.

A contestant sitting in the Fastest Finger First pool, Tecwen Whittock, was said to have coughed at each correct answer, along with Charles’ wife Diana.

The three were later convicted of deception, fined and given suspended sentences. Charles was later stripped of his winnings, and was also kicked out of the Army.

