Reality series Catfish cancelled after 12 years

The groundbreaking docuseries investigated suspicious relationships online and unveiled the real people behind the profile pictures.

23 September 2025, 17:21

MTV series Catfish has been dropped by the channel.
MTV series Catfish has been dropped by the channel. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The hit MTV docuseries helped lovestruck internet users uncover the truth behind who they were really talking to.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shocking reality series Catfish: The TV Show has been cancelled by MTV after 12 years on air.

The groundbreaking show first graced screens in 2012 and became a long-running spin-off of the smash-hit 2010 documentary of the same name.

After Nev Schulman's own heartbreaking realisation that his girlfriend Angela wasn't who she said she was, he teamed up with co-host Max Joseph to help others in the same predicament.

The pair then spent years investigating suspicious relationships and friendships online, filming jaw-dropping stories of deceit with hand-held cameras in a bid to uncover the truth.

Across nine seasons, they helped lovestruck internet users who had fallen for someone via dating sites, forums or social media discover who they were truly talking to.

Rumours the show was "dead in the water" had been swirling in recent months, and now the filmmakers behind the revolutionary concept have confirmed that Catfish has been canned.

For fans wishing for a glimmer of hope, recent reports claimed that MTV is "allowing producers to shop the series elsewhere", meaning it could end up on another network, but the famous cable channel will no longer host it themselves.

Hosts Nev and Max have since addressed the news online, apologising to disappointed fans in a joint Instagram message shared on 22nd September.

Nev and Max investigated deceptive online relationships.
Nev and Max investigated deceptive online relationships. Picture: Alamy

"After 12 years, 300 episodes and just a lot of traveling around this incredible country, Catfish has officially been cancelled. Sorry," said Nev.

"Maybe it’s just on pause," replied Max.

"First, congrats to over a decade on cable television in this day and age. I mean this was it," he told Nev following his exit from the show in 2018.

"This was the last decade in cable television. And you did it, with a little help from me and some other people."

To the Catfish fans, Max added: "You guys have been awesome, and you made the show worth continuing to do.

"Even though I left, you still have come up to me and you tell me how much you love watching it. And that you like watching it with your parents, or parents you like watching it with your kids. It’s this family event.

"I don’t know, it’s been heartwarming to hear from you guys and just to know what the show means to you."

After Max left Catfish, Nev continued with his investigative work alongside new host Kamie Crawford from 2018 to 2024.

The series was inspired by the 2010 documentary Catfish.
The series was inspired by the 2010 documentary Catfish. Picture: Alamy

Ending the goodbye message, he spoke candidly to the vulnerable subjects who trusted him with their catfishing experiences for the show.

Nev said: "To have you share your stories with us all these years, I mean that’s what the show was. It was you guys and hopefully being helpful to all of you.

"So, thank you for being a part of this. For turning what was an idea and a documentary into a global conversation about curiosity, and compassion.

"And just really setting a higher standard for how we treat people and how we treat ourselves.”

"Thanks to everyone who had a part in this. We are so grateful to all of you. Max, I’m so grateful to you for really being there from day one."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The full line-up of 'Celebrity Traitors' 2025 has been revealed

Celebrity Traitors 2025 cast - full line up revealed

The Traitors

Coleen Nolan hasn't seen Shane Nolan's daughter in years

Coleen Nolan family feud exposed as son's ex hits out at 'toxicity' in scathing statement

The trailer for the Celebrity Traitors 2025 is here – and it looks incredible.

First look at Celebrity Traitors 2025 revealed as famous cast share explosive game plans

The Traitors

EastEnders star Letitia Dean has spoken about her weight loss

EastEnders star Letitia Dean reveals secret behind weight loss after dropping two stone

Brooklyn Beckham failed to acknowledge Victoria's new Netflix series

Brooklyn Beckham's brutal response to Victoria's new Netflix series

Actor Stephen Graham won an Emmy for his lead role in Adolescence.

Stephen Graham reveals Adolescence spin-off is 'in the works' after Emmy win

Trending on Heart

Leah and Leigh have wed on MAFS UK

Are Leah and Leigh still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK 2025 has welcomes a new bunch of brides and grooms into the experiement

What days is MAFS UK on? The full TV schedule explained

Married at First Sight

Take That have revealed why they brought back the Circus tour

Take That reveal what fans can expect from upcoming Circus tour

MAFS UK groom Bailey has a non-monogamous past.

MAFS UK groom Bailey's ‘open relationship’ to be exposed during dramatic scenes

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Dean made the surprise revelation this week.

MAFS UK's Dean makes shock wedding night confession that wasn't caught on camera

Married at First Sight

Marks and Spencer Food Hall pictured alongside their fillet of beef from their Christmas menu

M&S Food has unveiled their 2025 Christmas menu and it's delicious

Lifestyle

Nelly and Steven tied the knot on season 10 of MAFS UK

Are Nelly and Steven still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

The drama between Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton appears to be on going

Conor Maynard hits back at Charlotte Chilton with shocking dig after DNA row

The MAFS UK cast have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed - meet the brides and grooms

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Ashley and Grace wed on season 10

Are MAFS UK's Ashley and Grace still together?

Married at First Sight

Sarah received backlash after she married Dean

MAFS UK's Sarah hits out at backlash after 'awkward' wedding to Dean

Married at First Sight

Fans are convinced Sarah and Joe may get together

MAFS UK fans predict wife-swap scandal after spotting blossoming romance

Married at First Sight

Bodycare have announced store closures

Bodycare stores closing revealed as hundreds of jobs at risk

Lifestyle

Keye and Davide joined the cast of MAFS UK

Are Davide and Keye still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

Sarah and Dean wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together? Their relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

Divarni is looking for love on MAFS UK

Who is Divarni? MAFS UK star's age, job and Instagram

Married at First Sight