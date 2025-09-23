Reality series Catfish cancelled after 12 years

The groundbreaking docuseries investigated suspicious relationships online and unveiled the real people behind the profile pictures.

MTV series Catfish has been dropped by the channel. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

The hit MTV docuseries helped lovestruck internet users uncover the truth behind who they were really talking to.

Shocking reality series Catfish: The TV Show has been cancelled by MTV after 12 years on air.

The groundbreaking show first graced screens in 2012 and became a long-running spin-off of the smash-hit 2010 documentary of the same name.

After Nev Schulman's own heartbreaking realisation that his girlfriend Angela wasn't who she said she was, he teamed up with co-host Max Joseph to help others in the same predicament.

The pair then spent years investigating suspicious relationships and friendships online, filming jaw-dropping stories of deceit with hand-held cameras in a bid to uncover the truth.

Across nine seasons, they helped lovestruck internet users who had fallen for someone via dating sites, forums or social media discover who they were truly talking to.

Rumours the show was "dead in the water" had been swirling in recent months, and now the filmmakers behind the revolutionary concept have confirmed that Catfish has been canned.

For fans wishing for a glimmer of hope, recent reports claimed that MTV is "allowing producers to shop the series elsewhere", meaning it could end up on another network, but the famous cable channel will no longer host it themselves.

Hosts Nev and Max have since addressed the news online, apologising to disappointed fans in a joint Instagram message shared on 22nd September.

Nev and Max investigated deceptive online relationships. Picture: Alamy

"After 12 years, 300 episodes and just a lot of traveling around this incredible country, Catfish has officially been cancelled. Sorry," said Nev.

"Maybe it’s just on pause," replied Max.

"First, congrats to over a decade on cable television in this day and age. I mean this was it," he told Nev following his exit from the show in 2018.

"This was the last decade in cable television. And you did it, with a little help from me and some other people."

To the Catfish fans, Max added: "You guys have been awesome, and you made the show worth continuing to do.

"Even though I left, you still have come up to me and you tell me how much you love watching it. And that you like watching it with your parents, or parents you like watching it with your kids. It’s this family event.

"I don’t know, it’s been heartwarming to hear from you guys and just to know what the show means to you."

After Max left Catfish, Nev continued with his investigative work alongside new host Kamie Crawford from 2018 to 2024.

The series was inspired by the 2010 documentary Catfish. Picture: Alamy

Ending the goodbye message, he spoke candidly to the vulnerable subjects who trusted him with their catfishing experiences for the show.

Nev said: "To have you share your stories with us all these years, I mean that’s what the show was. It was you guys and hopefully being helpful to all of you.

"So, thank you for being a part of this. For turning what was an idea and a documentary into a global conversation about curiosity, and compassion.

"And just really setting a higher standard for how we treat people and how we treat ourselves.”

"Thanks to everyone who had a part in this. We are so grateful to all of you. Max, I’m so grateful to you for really being there from day one."