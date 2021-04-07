Rege-Jean Page speaks out on James Bond rumours after Bridgerton exit

7 April 2021, 12:02

Regé-Jean Page has addressed James Bond rumours
Regé-Jean Page has addressed James Bond rumours. Picture: Netflix/Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page has said he is 'flattered' with the James Bond speculation.

The whole nation fell in love with Regé-Jean Page earlier this year when he made his debut as The Duke of Hastings in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

But after announcing he won’t be starring in the second season of the period drama, now Regé-Jean has been tipped to be the next James Bond.

Bookies Coral made him favourite to be the new 007 on Tuesday, putting him on odds of 5/2 which is ahead of the likes of Tom Hardy, Sam Heughan and Idris Elba.

Addressing the rumours, Regé-Jean has now admitted that he's 'flattered' to be considered.

Regé-Jean Page played the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton
Regé-Jean Page played the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

He told The Mirror: “Ah, the B word.

“I think that if you are British and you do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that.”

Read More: Bridgerton star reveals major Lady Whistledown spoiler that fans missed in the first episode

The 31-year-old added: “I think that's fairly normal and I'm flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed. Nothing more – or less – than that.

“I think the concept of having plans in this moment in history is mildly hilarious. So I’ve given up on making them.”

Regé previously laughed off the rumours back in January, telling Jimmy Fallon: “I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that’s one of the more pleasant ones. ‘I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here.

“Like if you’re a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the “B” word.

“I’m very, very glad to have the badge. I’m glad to be in such a wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it’s a badge.”

This comes after Regé’s departure from Bridgerton was announced with a message from the elusive character Lady Whistledown.

It said: “‘Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Rege then replied with his own message, writing: “Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing.”

Now Read: Bridgerton casts Sex Education star Simone Ashley as new female lead for second series

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on The Circle's Natalya (AKA 'Felix')

Who is Natalya from The Circle? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on The Circle's Andy

Who is Andy from The Circle? Wife, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

Who is Manrika?

Who is Manrika from The Circle UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities

The winner of The Circle will be crowned on Friday...

Who will win The Circle UK?

When is the final of The Circle UK?

When is the final of The Circle UK?

Trending on Heart

The mum has been praised for her hack on Instagram

Mum shares incredible way she removes scratches from her stainless steel fridge using toothpaste

Lifestyle

What channel is The Flight Attendant on in the UK?

How can you watch The Flight Attendant in the UK?

Primark is reopening in England this month

When does Primark open and what are the new opening times?

News

Your need-to-know on Dec's family life

Who is Dec Donnelly's wife Ali Astall and how old is their daughter?

Celebrities

The heartwarming note was shared to Facebook (right: stock image)

Stranger praised for heartwarming note about 'not judging' other mums while on holiday

Lifestyle