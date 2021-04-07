Rege-Jean Page speaks out on James Bond rumours after Bridgerton exit

Regé-Jean Page has addressed James Bond rumours. Picture: Netflix/Getty Images

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page has said he is 'flattered' with the James Bond speculation.

The whole nation fell in love with Regé-Jean Page earlier this year when he made his debut as The Duke of Hastings in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

But after announcing he won’t be starring in the second season of the period drama, now Regé-Jean has been tipped to be the next James Bond.

Bookies Coral made him favourite to be the new 007 on Tuesday, putting him on odds of 5/2 which is ahead of the likes of Tom Hardy, Sam Heughan and Idris Elba.

Addressing the rumours, Regé-Jean has now admitted that he's 'flattered' to be considered.

Regé-Jean Page played the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

He told The Mirror: “Ah, the B word.

“I think that if you are British and you do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that.”

The 31-year-old added: “I think that's fairly normal and I'm flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed. Nothing more – or less – than that.

“I think the concept of having plans in this moment in history is mildly hilarious. So I’ve given up on making them.”

Regé previously laughed off the rumours back in January, telling Jimmy Fallon: “I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that’s one of the more pleasant ones. ‘I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here.

“Like if you’re a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the “B” word.

“I’m very, very glad to have the badge. I’m glad to be in such a wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it’s a badge.”

This comes after Regé’s departure from Bridgerton was announced with a message from the elusive character Lady Whistledown.

It said: “‘Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Rege then replied with his own message, writing: “Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing.”

