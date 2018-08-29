Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning now she's joining I'm a Celebrity?

Who will take Holly Willoughby's place alongside Philip Schofield on This Morning as she heads off to the jungle to present I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here?

The news is out... Holly Willoughby will be replacing Ant McPartlin as co-host of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here for this year's series.

After reports of secret talks between producers, and Caroline Flack, Stephen Mulhern and Davina McCall all hitting the headlines as possible presenters, Holly has finally been confirmed.

Holly is super excited to be at the helm of the bush tucker trials, saying, 'I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery.

Holly will be jetting far away from the This Morning studio for a while (Picture: Getty)

'These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit... Honestly, I’m a huge fan of ‘I’m a Celebrity’ and actually feel like I’ve won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show!

'When is it a good time to tell Dec I’m scared of everything that moves?!'

One question that fans are asking as a result of this, however, is what's going to happen to her spot on This Morning?

ITV have been relatively tight-lipped, stating, 'Plans for This Morning will be announced in due course.'

Holly and Phil have been a staple of morning TV for years (Picture:Getty)

When addressing rumours a few weeks ago Ben Shepherd - who was standing in for Phillip Schofield and Holly along with Mollie King - hinted that we might get a few weeks of This Morning from Australia.

He said, 'This Morning from Down Under. Who wouldn’t love that?' when chatting about the possibility, although there's been no confirmation this is anything more than speculation.

With the news so fresh, no one knows exactly what ITV's next move will be, but it will likely mean a new presenter, two new presenters (with poor School left out), or a new location altogether.