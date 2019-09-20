Richard and Judy announce return to This Morning after 18 years

By Alice Dear

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan haven’t hosted This Morning together since 2001, and are now set to return to the famous sofa.

Richard, 63, and Judy, 71, will return to This Morning next month.

The famous presenting duo launched the ITV show 31 years ago before stepping down from their hosting role in 2001.

But on the 25th October, for a one off, the couple will return to their old roles as they stand in for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford on the Friday show.

Speaking of returning to their roles, the couple said: “This Morning holds a very special place in our hearts, so we couldn’t be more delighted to take the helm once again.”

This Morning’s editor Martin Frizell said of the Richard and Judy return: “The This Morning family, both in the studio and at home, have been wanting to see Richard and Judy guest present the show for a while now.

“The time finally felt right and we can’t wait to have these broadcasting legends back on the sofa.”

After Richard and Judy stepped down in 2001, Phillip Schofield filled the role in 2002 alongside Fern Britton.

In 2009, Holly Willoughby joined Phillip as co-host and the pair have been hosting the Monday-Thursday show since then.

Richard and Judy were last on This Morning in August this year, but as guests.

Tune in to ITV on Friday 25th October at 10:30AM to watch the duo back on the sofa.