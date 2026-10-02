Richard E. Grant facts: Traitors star's age, height, films, wife, children and more

Richard E. Grant is one of Britain's most recognisable actors, with a TV and Hollywood film career spanning more than four decades. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Here's everything you need to know about The Celebrity Traitors star.

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Richard E. Grant is one of Britain's most recognisable actors, with a TV and Hollywood film career spanning more than four decades.

The actor has appeared in huge franchises including Star Wars and Downton Abbey, while his famously enthusiastic personality has made him a popular figure away from the screen.

He's now entering the world of deception as one of the Traitors alongsode Maya Jama, in the second series of The Celebrity Traitors.

But how old is Richard E. Grant, how tall is he, who was his wife and what is his net worth?

Here's everything you need to know about the star.

Who is Richard E. Grant?

Age: 69

Real name: Richard Grant Esterhuysen

From: Mbabane, Eswatini and London, England

Instagram: @richard.e.grant

Richard E. Grant is an actor, presenter, writer and director who has enjoyed a career spanning more than 40 years.

He was born in Mbabane, Swaziland, in 1957, when the country was still a British protectorate.

His father, Hendrik, was the government's director of education, while his mother Leonne worked as a secretary. Grant spent his childhood there before moving to Britain in 1982 to pursue his acting career.

Richard E. Grant's breakthrough came when he played the title character in the cult 1987 comedy Withnail and I, which remains one of his most famous roles (pictured). Picture: Getty

He went on to work with major directors and appeared in films including How to Get Ahead in Advertising, Henry & June, The Player and Gosford Park (pictured, right). Picture: Getty

What films has Richard E. Grant been in?

Richard E. Grant's breakthrough came when he played the title character in the cult 1987 comedy Withnail and I, which remains one of his most famous roles.

He went on to work with major directors and appeared in films including How to Get Ahead in Advertising, Henry & June, The Player, Gosford Park and The Iron Lady.

His career later expanded into Hollywood, with roles in films including Saltburn, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

His career later expanded into Hollywood, with roles in films including Saltburn, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Picture: Getty

Later, his childhood in Swaziland became important to his career: his 2005 film Wah-Wah, which he wrote and directed, was based on his upbringing there.

How tall is Richard E. Grant?

Richard E. Grant is 6ft 2in, which is around 1.88m tall.

Who was Richard E. Grant's wife?

Richard E. Grant's wife was Joan Washington, a respected voice and dialect coach who worked with a number of major actors.

The couple married in 1986 and remained together for 35 years. Joan died on September 2, 2021, aged 71, after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Grant has spoken openly about his grief since her death and has described Joan as the love of his life.

He also credited her with encouraging him to take the role in Withnail and I, which became the film that transformed his career.

Richard E. Grant pictured with his daughter Olivia (left) and his late wife Joan (right) in 2019. Picture: Getty

Does Richard E. Grant have children?

Richard E. Grant has one daughter, Olivia Grant, who was born in 1988. He became a grandfather in June 2026, when she welcomed a baby boy.

He was also stepfather to Joan's son, Tom Washington, from a previous relationship.

Richard and Joan previously lost a baby daughter, Tiffany, who died shortly after being born.

Grant has written about his family and his relationship with Joan in his memoir A Pocketful of Happiness.

What is Richard E. Grant's net worth?

Richard E. Grant's net worth is estimated at around £6 million by Celebrity Net Worth.

His wealth has been accumulated through his long-running acting career, as well as his work as a writer, director and presenter.

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