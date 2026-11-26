Richard Hammond reacts to Gordon Ramsay's Top Gear role

Richard Hammond has spoken out on Gordon Ramsay becoming the new face of Top Gear. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The former Top Gear presenter gave his verdict on Gordon Ramsay taking over the BBC show.

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Richard Hammond has spoken out on Gordon Ramsay becoming the new face of Top Gear, suggesting the chef's famously fiery personality could make for entertaining television.

The former presenter believes Ramsay has the enthusiasm and character to attract viewers when the BBC motoring show returns, although he also thinks the broadcaster has an opportunity to give the programme a different purpose.

Speaking to Times Radio following confirmation of Ramsay's appointment, Richard said he could see the chef fitting naturally into the entertainment side of the series.

"I don't know what the BBC are going to make with the new Top Gear," he said. "Are they going to make an entertainment show, in which case well he's pretty entertaining and I've no doubt, like all other TV chefs, he loves a fast car. I think he'll bring the right audience to it."

Gordon Ramsay was announced as the lead presenter of the revamped Top Gear. Picture: BBC

Richard, 56, also joked about the familiar interests shared by television chefs, pointing to Ramsay's love of cars alongside his passion for cooking.

"TV chefs all love three things. Cooking, obviously. Massive watches. And cars," he said. "In his case, four, swearing as well, but they all love cars."

He added he had no reason to doubt the chef's enthusiasm for the motoring world, saying: "I don't doubt his passion is there so let's see what he does with it."

Gordon, 60, was announced on Wednesday (November 25) as the lead presenter of the revamped Top Gear, with the BBC yet to reveal who will join him as co-hosts.

Filming is expected to begin next year, with the series scheduled to return to television in 2028.

The chef is already familiar to the programme's audience, having made three appearances on Top Gear. Two of those came in the show's former 'Star in a Reasonably Priced Car' feature.

His appointment marks a new chapter for the long-running motoring programme, which has been off air since 2022.

Gordon Ramsay will host the new series of Top Gear TV in 2028!

While Richard is optimistic about Ramsay's potential as an entertainment presenter, he believes the BBC should also consider making a programme that gives audiences practical information about the cars they are buying.

He argued the motor industry is changing rapidly, particularly as manufacturers move towards more sustainable technology, and viewers need help understanding the choices available to them.

"We make these buying decisions about cars at a time when the automotive industry needs to de-carbonise, we know that. We need to be better informed," he explained.

Top Gear was placed on an indefinite hiatus after former presenter Andrew Flintoff was seriously injured in a crash while filming at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey in December 2022.

The former England cricketer was airlifted to hospital following the incident, and the BBC subsequently paused production.

Richard Hammond previously presented Top Gear alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May. Picture: Getty

There was considerable uncertainty over the programme's future, with questions about whether it would ever return. BBC bosses confirmed earlier this year that the show would be revived.

Richard previously presented Top Gear alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May, forming one of the programme's best-known presenting line-ups.

Although he has said BBC bosses approached him about the possibility of returning, he has made clear he has no desire to take up the role again.

Instead, attention will now turn to Ramsay and the new presenting team as the BBC prepares to bring the motoring show back to screens.

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