Richard Madeley confirms regular This Morning presenting slot with Judy Finnigan

Richard Madeley has confirmed he’ll be back to host This Morning along with wife Judy Finnigan.

Following their return to the This Morning sofa last week, now Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan will be taking the reins on a regular basis.

Speaking on Wednesday’s instalment of Lorraine, 63-year-old Richard told TV presenter Lorraine Kelly that Judy, 71, 'loved' standing in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield before revealing they’ve been asked back.

He said: "Judy has been saying no to everything on telly for a decade now, she won't come back to do telly, which is her choice. She just went, 'yeah, OK'.

Richard and Judy could stand in for Holly and Phil. Picture: PA Images

"Afterwards I said, 'did you just agree to do a television programme?' She said it was like Doc in Back to the Future at the end – hey, what the hell. She loved it, she had a great time."

Before adding: "We'll do some more. They've asked us and we need to work it. We're not after anyone's jobs or anything like that.

"It'll be like having an occasional party. And it won't be a nostalgic-fest looking back. It'll just be a normal, regular show."

Richard and Judy were the very first hosts of ITV daytime show This Morning all the way back in 1988 but presented their final show together in 2001.

The legendary couple then appeared on the programme as guests to talk about their book club, with Richard explaining: “We just went on about six weeks ago. Because they had some stand in presenters I got a bit cheeky and I stared to nick links.

“Judy jabbed me. The famous Judy jab. She said 'you're not Piers Morgan and I'm not Susanna Reid. I want to speak up now, I want to do some links'.”

After filming finished, Richard revealed he and Judy were approached by producers to see if they wanted to come back and host an entire show.

And when they did agree to return for a one-off special last week, fans went wild for the presenters.

Speaking on the show, Richard said: “As they say, do not adjust your sets. I did want to say it's lovely to be back, but it's actually really weird."