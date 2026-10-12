Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan confirm they're 'back' with new TV series

Rob Beckett and Romesh Raganathan are back for another series of their popular TV show together. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Rob & Romesh Vs start date confirmed for this month as the comedians drop hilarious trailer.

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Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are bringing their fans fresh episodes of their hilarious Rob & Romesh Vs TV series.

Finally dropping the trailer, which sees the two comedians travel to Paris, Atlanta and Hong Kong, the duo have confirmed the official start date which is just days away.

Exploring martial arts, Tour de France, the supernatural and professional bowling, both Rob and Romesh are up to their usual jokes and pranks as they face more challenges in what is set to be another brilliant season.

From the start date to the episodes and challenges, here's everything you need to know about series 9 of Rob & Romesh Vs.

Rob Beckett and his comedian partner will be taking on challenges such as marital arts and cycling. Picture: Getty

What is the Rob & Romesh Vs start date?

Taking to Instagram on October 12th, Rob and Romesh confirmed the start of series 9 was just days away.

Dropping the trailer, they wrote: "Rob & Romesh Vs. is BACK, and this time they're Kung Fu fighting, ten-pin bowling, and leg waxing their way around the globe."

What is happening on Rob & Romesh Vs. This series?

With a total of four episodes dropping on Sky TV this Wednesday, the opening episode is all about Kung Fu.

Rob and Romes travel to Hong Kong where they get a briefing from martial arts movie star Jet Li, before training in the art of wire fu. They will then star in their own martial arts show.

The second episode of Rob & Romesh Vs sees them take on one of the world's biggest sporting challenges, Tour de France.

For the third episode they explore the supernatural in New Orleans - one of the world's spookiest places. They'll go on a real life ghost hunt as well as try and track down actual vampires.

For the final instalment, Rob and Romesh go professional bowling in North Carolina as they join the Troup family team for one of the biggest bowling events of the year.

Romesh Raganathan travels to Hong Kong, America and Paris with his comedic partner. Picture: Getty

Who are Rob and Romesh's special guests for season 9?

Along with the challenges and jokes, the funny duo are bringing in both experts and friends to help them along the way. They are:

Jet li - martial arts movie star

Josh Widdicombe - comedian and Rob's podcast partner

Tom Davis - comedian and Romesh's podcast partner

Sir Mark Cavendish - olympic cyclist

Watch Rob & Romesh Vs on Sky TV on Wednesday 14th October at 9pm.

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