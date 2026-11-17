Robert Pattinson breaks silence on James Bond role

Robert Pattinson has described becoming the new James Bond as an “honour of a lifetime”. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Former Twilight and Batman actor Robert Pattinson reveals ‘dream come true’ after being confirmed as new James Bond.

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Robert Pattinson has described becoming the new James Bond as the “honour of a lifetime”, after being confirmed as the latest actor to take on the iconic 007 movie role.

The 40-year-old star shared his excitement in his first public statement since the casting news emerged on Monday (November 16), telling Variety that stepping into the shoes of the legendary British spy was a dream come true.

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” he said.

Robert Pattinson confirmed his 007 status with his first Bond pictures. Picture: Amazon MGM Studios

The Twilight actor also thanked the creative team behind the forthcoming film, including director Denis Villeneuve, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, and Tanya Lapointe, as well as Amazon MGM Studios for putting their faith in him.

"To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement," Robert added.

Pattinson concluded by saying he was looking forward to working with the team, adding: "I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."

Robert Pattison has said his new role is a "dream come true". Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

His appointment brings an end to months of speculation over who would succeed Daniel Craig, who last appeared as the British secret agent in 2021's No Time to Die.

Craig announced his departure from the franchise two years earlier during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Asked whether he was finished playing Bond, the actor gave a definitive response: “Yes. It’s done.”

His appointment brings an end to months of speculation over who would succeed Daniel Craig, who last appeared as the British secret agent in 2021's No Time to Die. Picture: Getty

Since then, a number of high-profile British actors have been linked to the coveted part, with Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Nicholas Hoult among those reportedly invited to screen-test.

O’Connor, 36, previously acknowledged the speculation in an interview with the BBC, describing the possibility of playing Bond as “incredibly bizarre” and “extraordinary”. He also said he was “very honoured” to have been considered.

Lowden, meanwhile, told British GQ that being associated with the role was “all very flattering”.

Former Bond star Pierce Brosnan alsoFormer Bond star Pierce Brosnan also weighed in on the speculation earlier this month, appearing to give Turner his backing during an interview with Vanity Fair. Picture: Getty

Callum, 36, had previously joked to People magazine in 2023 that his mother was responsible for putting his name forward for the part.

Hoult, also 36, did not publicly comment on the reports.

Former Bond star Pierce Brosnan also weighed in on the speculation earlier this month, appearing to give Callum his backing during an interview with Vanity Fair.

The 73-year-old, who played 007 in four films, described Turner as a “strong” contender, although he was careful to praise the wider field of actors being discussed.

Dev Griffin chats to The Batman stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz

“All the men who are on the list now are actors I admire,” Brosnan said. “They all have a voice and a physique and a presence on film. They all have longevity as actors, all of these young men.”

Robert now becomes the seventh actor to portray James Bond on the big screen, following in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Brosnan and Craig.

The casting marks another major milestone for the British actor, who first rose to international fame as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise before establishing himself in a string of acclaimed film roles.

Now, he faces the considerable task of making one of cinema's most recognisable characters his own.

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