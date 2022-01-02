Who is Rockhopper on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is The Masked Singer's Rockhopper? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

The Masked Singer's Rockhopper: which celebrity is behind the mask? Here are all the clues and theories so far...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Masked Singer has officially returned, and we can't wait to once again spend our Saturday nights playing the best guessing game on telly.

The ITV series is now in its third year, and Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross have all returned to the panel.

Each series sees a bunch of mystery celebrities perform a song to a live audience while disguised in elaborate costumes, and we don't find out who they are until they're eliminated.

Here's everything we know about Rockhopper...

Who is Rockhopper? Picture: ITV

Who is Rockhopper?

We don't yet have any clues from Rockhopper, but watch this space...

Ahead of the show's launch, Davina McCall said of Rockhopper: "Rockhopper did a performance that was so lovely and afterwards we could see that Rockhopper was actually crying after their performance."

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

Chandelier

Bagpipes

Lionfish

Doughnuts

Traffic Cone

Panda

Rockhopper

Mushroom

Firework

Poodle

Snow Leopard

Robobunny

Who is the host of The Masked Singer?

Joel Dommett is the host of The Masked Singer.

Speaking about his excitement for the new series, Joel said: "It's amazing. It's really great, especially this series as having an audience has really changed everything. The energy in the studio has stepped up a notch and having full families in front of you enjoying it in the same way they enjoy it in their lounge is super important. It's made it the best series yet."