Romesh Ranganathan reveals James Blunt's private response after brutal betrayl

Romesh Ranganathan has revealed he still feels guilty about turning on James Blunt in the dramatic final of The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Romesh Ranganathan reveals how the singer responded to his shock decision in the BBC show's nail-biting final.

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Romesh Ranganathan has revealed he still feels guilty about turning on James Blunt in the dramatic final of The Celebrity Traitors, admitting the decision is something that will stay with him for a long time.

The comedian, who was crowned champion alongside actor Sebastian Croft in the The Celebrity Traitors final, reflected on the moment he helped bring James's game to an end during an appearance on Monday's (November 2) The One Show.

The final saw Romesh and Sebastian walk away with the £83,000 prize pot after successfully identifying and banishing the remaining traitors, Maya Jama and King Kenny.

But James had been just moments away from securing a share of the winnings when Romesh began questioning whether the singer was really a faithful.

Romesh Ranganathan raised issues of trust against James Blunt in the final of The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

James Blunt had been just moments away from securing a share of the winnings when Romesh began questioning whether the singer was really a Faithful. Picture: Getty

James insisted Romesh was wrong and the comedian was eventually persuaded by Sebastian to reconsider his suspicions.

Romesh then voted to banish Kenny, leaving three faithfuls in the game.The pair subsequently chose to end the game, but James voted for another banishment.

That decision sealed his fate, with Romesh and Sebastian both voting to eliminate him.

Speaking about the fallout, Romesh was asked whether he and James were still on speaking terms. "I feel really bad about that, and it's gonna stay with me for a long time,' he admitted.

However, he was quick to dismiss suggestions the tense exchange had caused a lasting rift between them. "He texted me. I just wanna get this out in the open, James Blunt and I are friends, OK? It's all good," Romesh said.

He then joked the singer's message had been rather less friendly, adding: "Although he did text me the other day saying, 'I know where you live.'"

Romesh Ranganathan and Bash were crowned the faithful winners in 2026. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

Romesh also explained how Sebastian's intervention had influenced his decision in the final moments of the game.

"But I felt so bad because, in that moment, Bash convinced me. He said, 'Listen, I think he's a faithful.' And I trusted Bash, and we were like, 'Let's end the game,' and when [James] decided to go again, I was like, 'Oh no!'"

Despite the high-stakes nature of the competition, the cast appear keen to keep in touch now that filming has finished.

Romesh revealed the contestants have a WhatsApp group and suggested a reunion could be on the cards, saying: "I think we're all gonna meet up at some point."

Romesh and Sebastian were crowned winners after managing to outwit the traitors in the final stages of the BBC reality show.

The pair each received £41,500 for their chosen charities, with Romesh selecting the Refugee Council and Sebastian choosing Choose Love.

The comedian said he was delighted to have trusted his fellow finalist, explaining: "I trusted Bash and I was right to. I cannot believe it! I just really hope my mum is proud."

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Reflecting on the experience in his exit interview, Romesh also described making a friend in Sebastian as one of the biggest highlights.

"I think my biggest highlight is making a friend in Bash," he said, adding that relying on their friendship in the end game had paid off.

Sebastian was equally emotional about the result, describing the win as "the best day of my life".

The series finale attracted an average overnight audience of 11.2 million viewers, later peaking at 11.6 million, making it the biggest UK overnight and consolidated television audience of 2026 so far.

The figure was also up on the 11 million viewers who watched the 2025 final, when Alan Carr emerged victorious.

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