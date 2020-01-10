Hilarious moment royal biographer’s live interview is gatecrashed by her pet Alsatian

A royal biographer was taken off guard when she was joined by her pet Alsatian during a live TV interview.

Following the shock news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to step down from their senior royal duties, it’s all anybody can talk about.

But while one expert was being interviewed about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement, she was gatecrashed by an unexpected guest.

Royal commentator Penny Junor appeared on Sky News from her home in Bristol for a chat with Mark Austin.

Explaining her thoughts on the news, the 70-year-old began: "It is the most extraordinary story."

Penny was gatecrashed by her dog
Penny was gatecrashed by her dog. Picture: Sky News

But as the interview went on, she was distracted by pet Alsatian whose fluffy head popped up in the corner of the camera.

Taken aback by the invasion, Penny could be heard telling someone: "Sorry...no, no, sorry leave the dog."

As she apologised to the camera, Austin said: "That's quite an extraordinary start as well!"

To which Penny replied: "Well, you’re in my home and so is my dog."

Penny left viewers in hysterics
Penny left viewers in hysterics. Picture: Sky News

The clip was later shared on Twitter along with the caption: "First rule of TV. Don't work with children...or Penny Junor's dog."

And viewers found the whole thing hilarious, with one replying: “Brilliant- that's live tv for you.”

A second added: “Saw that superb TV moment 😂😂”

Elsewhere in the interview, Penny branded Harry and Meghan's decision to step down with an Instagram post "bizarre”.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

The Duke and Duchess said they are working “to become financially independent,” while continuing to fully support The Queen.

However, their decision reportedly left the Queen "deeply upset" after she blindsided by the social media message.

Giving her own opinion, Penny said: "The problem is that they are not working for themselves, they are working for a family firm and to be making announcements of this sort without consulting is beyond bizarre.

"I can't quite see how it's going to work. I don't think it's been properly thought through."

