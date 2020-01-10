Hilarious moment royal biographer’s live interview is gatecrashed by her pet Alsatian

A royal biographer was taken off guard when she was joined by her pet Alsatian during a live TV interview.

Following the shock news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to step down from their senior royal duties, it’s all anybody can talk about.

But while one expert was being interviewed about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement, she was gatecrashed by an unexpected guest.

Royal commentator Penny Junor appeared on Sky News from her home in Bristol for a chat with Mark Austin.

Explaining her thoughts on the news, the 70-year-old began: "It is the most extraordinary story."

Penny was gatecrashed by her dog. Picture: Sky News

But as the interview went on, she was distracted by pet Alsatian whose fluffy head popped up in the corner of the camera.

Taken aback by the invasion, Penny could be heard telling someone: "Sorry...no, no, sorry leave the dog."

As she apologised to the camera, Austin said: "That's quite an extraordinary start as well!"

To which Penny replied: "Well, you’re in my home and so is my dog."

Penny left viewers in hysterics. Picture: Sky News

The clip was later shared on Twitter along with the caption: "First rule of TV. Don't work with children...or Penny Junor's dog."

And viewers found the whole thing hilarious, with one replying: “Brilliant- that's live tv for you.”

A second added: “Saw that superb TV moment 😂😂”

Elsewhere in the interview, Penny branded Harry and Meghan's decision to step down with an Instagram post "bizarre”.

The Duke and Duchess said they are working “to become financially independent,” while continuing to fully support The Queen.

However, their decision reportedly left the Queen "deeply upset" after she blindsided by the social media message.

Giving her own opinion, Penny said: "The problem is that they are not working for themselves, they are working for a family firm and to be making announcements of this sort without consulting is beyond bizarre.

"I can't quite see how it's going to work. I don't think it's been properly thought through."