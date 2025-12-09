I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax reveals real reason Shona doesn’t fancy Aitch

Ruby put an end to the romance rumours for good.

9 December 2025, 11:11

Ruby Wax revealed how Shona really felt about Aitch.
Ruby Wax revealed how Shona really felt about Aitch.

By Claire Blackmore

Since I'm A Celebrity wrapped on Sunday night, Ruby Wax has exposed how Shona McGarty really feels about campmate Aitch.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'s Ruby Wax has uncovered the truth about Shona McGarty's feelings towards her co-star Aitch.

Viewers were hoping romance would blossom between the soap star, 34, and the British rapper, 26, as they watched the pair's relationship deepen every single day.

But while their chemistry on-screen was undeniable, it doesn't look like anything but friendship is going to come from this couple now they've left the Australian jungle.

That's according to mutual friend Ruby, who admitted that Shona had opened up about her true feelings towards Aitch in a candid conversation off-camera.

The I'm A Celeb pair grew close in camp.
The I'm A Celeb pair grew close in camp.

In a revealing chat that was never aired, she told the American comic that the Mancunian was 'too young' for her and simply 'wasn't her type', squashing all hopes of a future fling.

"She said she likes hunky, bigger men so that she feels female,” revealed Ruby. "So he wasn’t on the list at all."

The TV personality was as gutted as fans were to learn that their relationship was only platonic, despite Aitch admitting multiple times he had a 'soft spot' for Shona.

Ruby continued: "I wanted her to marry him. I thought we could have children and we’d live in the forest forever.

"I thought we would have the next generation living in the forest, but no go," she joked.

And it wasn't just Ruby rooting for romance, Shona's sister begged her sibling to invite Aitch over for a karaoke kitchen session in a bid to spark love between the two.

"He is a nice guy… I would definitely have him around for Christmas," said Camila.

Ruby's convinced their relationship is platonic.
Ruby's convinced their relationship is platonic.

Initially, viewers believed passion could be on the cards for Shona and Aitch as both had recently become single.

Weeks before entering the jungle, the actress-turned-singer had called off her engagement with ex-fiancé David Bracken, while the rapper had recently broken up with his girlfriend Lois.

But it wasn't meant to be for Aitch and Shona, who have both since confirmed they are happy being best buddies instead.

Speaking of their sweet bond, the ex-EastEnders actress said: "Aitch was maybe 10 years younger than me.

"I mean, he was just like a little brother to me in there. I felt like I wanted to protect him.

"But also, what I love about Aitch is that he's into music. So am I, and I think the way that we bonded was through the music. You know, that’s all we spoke about in there."

She also told the Mirror: "Look I’m sure that Aitch would make someone a lovely boyfriend, but he's a lot younger than me.

"I only see him as a brother, and I would only protect him as an older sister, and there was nothing romantic between me and Aitch at all."

Viewers were convinced Aitch and Shona caught feelings.
Viewers were convinced Aitch and Shona caught feelings.

While the Straight Rhymez hitmaker mirrored Shona's feelings, adding: "Obviously, I've not watched the show, so I don't know what's been put out there in any way or anything. But it was nothing like that.

"Knowing that she's trying to come out of the jungle and pursue this music career - and me having a music career - it was just more like, there's only really me and Martin she can speak to about certain things.

"And I think just because of my age, no one's going to say that she had a romance with Martin. So unfortunately, I'm the next option. So romantic? No, not at all. Not at all."

