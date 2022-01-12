Is Rules of the Game based on a true story?

12 January 2022, 15:13

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Is new Maxine Peake drama Rules of the Game based on real events?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rules of the Game is a new four-part series starring Maxine Peake as the feared and revered Chief Operating Officer of a sportswear company.

After a dead body is found in the company office, a series of events unfold that uncover a toxic culture of inappropriate behaviour that has been allowed to to go ahead unchecked.

The series was loosely based on the MeToo movement, and many viewers may be wondering how much - if any - of the series is inspired by actual events.

Here's what we know...

Rules of the Game was inspired by the MeToo movement
Rules of the Game was inspired by the MeToo movement. Picture: BBC

Is Rules of the Game a true story?

Rules of the Game isn't a true story, but the show's creator Ruth Fowler said she was inspired by the real-life experiences of many women.

She said: "I related to #metoo because of the tangled messages of consent and blame I’d grown up with as a teenager in the late 90s, because of the subtle, insidious career disappointments I’d faced in my twenties, watching the men around me catapult to success while I flailed blindly around in the corridors, staring blankly at locked doors behind which decisions were made without me."

Rakhee Thakrar, who plays the company's new HR director in the series, told RadioTimes.com that she prepared for her role by reading online forums and speaking to friends who'd had similar experiences.

The drama is available to watch on iPlayer now
The drama is available to watch on iPlayer now. Picture: BBC

She said: "I unfortunately have friends who have been through similar things that Maya has been through in terms of her past and so was able to have some quite in depth conversations with them.

"Every story is so different so all of it just fed in and I’m not sure what ended up coming through or not but I think all that stuff really helps with confidence mainly, in that you’re just always trying not to be a fraud,” she added.

"Especially in stories like this where you know somebody is going to watch it and it will have happened to them."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Marsha Thomason is starring in The Bay

Who is Marsha Thomason? The Bay actress' age, career and husband revealed
Here's how many episodes there are of The Bay season 3

The Bay season 3 episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?
Morven Christie starred in The Bay for two series'

The Bay season 3: What happened to DS Lisa Armstrong and why did Morven Christie quit?
Where was Rules of the Game filmed?

Rules of the Game filming locations: where was the BBC drama filmed?
Here is the full cast for The Bay series 3

The Bay season 3 cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

Trending on Heart

Would you let your toddler drink tea?

Mum causes outrage for letting toddler drinks cups of tea

Lifestyle

Incredibly, this makeover cost just £170

Mum spends just £170 on trendy shaker style kitchen makeover

Lifestyle

A woman has revealed she has kept her pregnancy from her new employers

Mum sparks debate after revealing she hid her pregnancy from new employers

Lifestyle

Amanda Holden overjoyed by Simon Cowell's engagement to Lauren Silverman

Amanda Holden overjoyed by Simon Cowell's engagement to Lauren Silverman

Celebrities

Gary Waldhorn has sadly passed away

Dawn French leads tributes to Vicar of Dibley co-star Gary Waldhorn after he dies aged 78

Celebrities

Here's where The Bay season 3 was filmed

Where was The Bay season 3 filmed and is Morecambe a real place?
Dog owners in the North have been warned about walking their pets

Dog owners issued urgent warning as 150 pets fall ill after walking on the beach

Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran surprises a young fan

Watch Ed Sheeran duet with adorable young fan who spent lockdown singing his songs to his sick grandad
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot shirt and leather skirt

Celebrities

The Bay season one aired back in Spring 2019

The Bay series one recap: What happened at the end of the first season of ITV's The Bay?
Meena is set to be caught in Emmerdale this year

Emmerdale bosses hint when Meena will finally be caught in shock ‘judgement day’
The Masked Singer fans think Traffic Cone is Tom Jones

Masked Singer fans 'expose' Traffic Cone as singing legend after spotting subtle accent clue
Here's who you should be following if you're redecorating

7 interior design Instagram accounts to follow if you’re redecorating your home

Lifestyle

Who are you destined to end up with?

QUIZ: Which Harry Potter character is your soulmate?

Lifestyle

These products might be the answer to a good night of sleep

How to improve your sleep in 2022: Best products on the market right now

Shopping