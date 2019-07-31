Ruth Jones hilariously orders fans to 'stay quiet' as Nessa during Gavin and Stacey filming

By Naomi Bartram

Gavin and Stacey creator Ruth Jones was forced to lay down the law to the residents of Barry in true Nessa style.

With the Gavin and Stacey reunion right around the corner, fans of the show have been desperate for any glimpse of the new script.

And creator of the show Ruth Jones delighted the residents of Barry Island when she went full Nessa on them during filming this week.

Ahead of the one-off Christmas special, it’s no surprise that crowds have been gathering around the seaside town, with viewers trying their hardest to see their favourite stars in the flesh.

But on Tuesday afternoon, fans were seemingly getting a little too over excited and Ruth was forced to step in.

While still in character, she told the crowd: “What's occurrin'?"

Gavin and Stacey is back this year. Picture: BBC

Before continuing: "Listen, right, I'm going ask you a favour and I'll give you something back in return. I need you to shut up, alright, while we're filming.

"Quite frankly, you're making a lot of noise and you're ruining it for everyone. Alright. If you stay quiet during the filming I will come out and let you have photos. If you don't, I won't. Simple as. The choice is yours - what d'ya wanna do?"

When one person then responded: "Stay quiet,” in classic Nessa style she said: “Crackin'."

The hilarious moment was captured on video by a fan from Grangetown, Cardiff.

This comes after co-writer and Smithy actor James Corden admitted he hasn’t even shown the BBC his top secret script because he’s scared they’ll "ruin" it.

He told British GQ: “We didn’t tell anyone we were doing it, certainly not the BBC. We thought, ‘We’ll do it for us and we’ll know if it’s right’.

“We’ve seen too many people ruin what they’ve done - for no reason.”

The TV host - who moved to LA to host The Late Late Show in 2015 - also revealed he and Ruth Jones had wrote the script over Facetime.

“I would get up at 4am, and work with Ruth until it was time to take Max [Corden’s son] to school…,” he said.

The Christmas special - which also stars Mathew Horne and Joanna Page as Gavin and Stacey - will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.