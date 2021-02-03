Ruth Langsford breaks down in tears over not being able to visit her mum in care home

By Naomi Bartram

Loose Women's Ruth Langsford became emotional when she opened up about missing her mum this week.

Ruth Langsford held back tears on Loose Women this week when she began discussing visiting loved ones in care homes.

The 60-year-old’s elderly mum lives in a care home and so she hasn’t been able to physically hug or touch her since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Ruth and her fellow panellists Janet Street Porter, Denise Welch, and Judi Love were discussing Ruthie Henshall's call for the government to make banning visits to homes illegal.

But she became emotional as she shared her own experiences with her mum, explaining: "This is very close to my heart as my mum has not been out of her care home since March.

"The biggest concern for lots of people is if they die and you haven't actually held them.

"I've seen my mum through a window, I phone her all the time but I haven't physically touched her."

Ruth added that she ‘absolutely understands’ why the current rules are in place in order to protect vulnerable residents and staff from catching coronavirus.

She said: "When you talk about human rights, I absolutely understand it from the care home side’s point of view. They have such a responsibility, they’re caring for ver vulnerable, elderly people.

"My mum’s care home, they locked down before the official lock down, they have been incredible."

Ruth continued: "My mum’s had her first vaccine, could they not treat me as a primary care worker essentially, test me, and as long as I don’t have Covid, she’s had her vaccination, I could go in and physically go in her room and talk to her."

As the discussion came to an end, Ruth could be seen crying while reading a statement from the government, as she said: "Well let's hope that is soon because I think people really, really need to see their loved ones and to touch them and hold them.

"Right anyway something fluffy and nice because we don't want to upset you today."

Viewers were quick to reach out to Ruth on social media, with one fan Tweeting: “@RuthieeL getting emotional on #LooseWomen Pleading face sending hugs x.”

Have you been struggling with not being able to see a relative or friend in a care home?



Ruth shared her story about her mum with the #LooseWomen



Watch ➡️ https://t.co/OQJh5NFFEV pic.twitter.com/si3VNYznIH — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 2, 2021

Another said: “Well said Ruth. I’m crying out to visit my elderly Grandad who our family has not seen since October; including his wife of 61 years. Truly heartbreaking times #LooseWomen.”

While a third added:“@RuthieeL my heart breaks for you... how professional you are #LooseWomen @loosewomen.”

According to the government website, each care home is responsible for setting the visiting policy in that home.

The website reads: “All care homes, except in the event of an active outbreak, should seek to enable outdoor visiting and ‘screened’ visits, as well as visits in ‘exceptional circumstances’ including end of life.

