Sabrina the Teenage Witch cast reunite 20 years after iconic show

18 March 2022, 10:41 | Updated: 18 March 2022, 14:24

The cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunited earlier this week
The cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunited earlier this week. Picture: Alamy/Instagram
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Melissa Joan Hart got together with her former Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-stars at 90s con earlier this week.

In news that's singlehandedly made our week, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch cast have got together for a reunion.

Watch now on Global Player: Frankie Bridge opens up about the pressures of parenting in new series 'No Filter'

Melissa Joan Hart reunited with her co-stars from the iconic TV series, which aired between 1996 and 2003, at 90s con in the US earlier this week.

She posed on stage with Nate Richert (Harvey Kinkle), Caroline Rhea (Hilda Spellman), Beth Broderick (Zelda Spellman), and Jenna Leigh Green (Libby Chessler).

Melissa shared pictures of the reunion to Instagram alongside the caption: "What a wild weekend of throwbacks, old friends, new friends, memories, trivia, and fun!

The cast got together on stage at 90s Con
The cast got together on stage at 90s Con. Picture: Instagram

"Thanks 90s Con for convincing me to pull out my very old #DocMartens from #ClarissaExplainsitAll (1992) and allowing me to even bring my friends (one of which worked on wardrobe on Clarissa with me.)

"It's always a blast when my #SabrinatheTeenageWitch costars are hanging together. Thanks for all the fans that came out to meet us!"

Melissa shared a number of backstage photos from the event
Melissa shared a number of backstage photos from the event. Picture: Instagram
It's been almost 20 years since the show last aired
It's been almost 20 years since the show last aired. Picture: Instagram

The hugely popular Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which was based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, followed the life of a witch named Sabrina as she navigated life at a normal high school.

Speaking to ET about the reunion, Melissa said: "We were invited to be here as a little reunion for us to get together and it's so special for all of us to connect again and we take every opportunity we can to get together."

Sabrina first aired in 1996
Sabrina first aired in 1996. Picture: Alamy

She even teased a possible reboot, adding: "Everybody talks all the time about what a reboot would look like and is that if we're married, do we have kids that then find out that they have powers, and then the great aunts come along. I think Tyler Perry plays like Salem and we'd have some fun."

Nate suggested his character Harvey would be a "very successful mechanic" while Jenna said: Libby would be steamrolling over every committee and PTA!"

