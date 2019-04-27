Sam and Billie Faiers’ The Mummy Diaries renewed for TWO MORE years

The fly-on-the-wall series follows the adventures of the two sisters and their families . Picture: Getty

The popular ITVBe reality series, which follows the family lives of the ex-TOWIE sisters, will run until 2021

Sam and Billie Faiers’ hit show The Mummy Diaries has been recommissioned for two more years.

The fly-on-the-wall ITVBe series has been following the family lives of the two sisters since 2014, and now fans of the reality stars can continue to keep up with their adventures until 2021.

A source told the Mail Online: "ITV have recommissioned The Mummy Diaries until at least 2021 in a mega bucks deal for the girls."

It has not been reported exactly how much Sam, 28, and Billie, 29, will receive as part of the new TV deal, but sources claim it’s likely to be a large sum as their previous paycheque allegedly hit six figures.

The hit programme began by documenting Sam’s new life as a first-time mum with one-off show Sam Faiers: The Baby Diaries in 2014.

The Mummy Diaries followed in 2016 – a follow-up series which tracked the TOWIE favourite and partner Paul Knightley's next chapter as they cared for son baby Paul, 3.

Later episodes of the hit show also saw the intimate home birth of the couple's daughter Rosie, one.

Billie officially joined the show in 2017 after a series of cameos, along with her husband Greg Shepherd and their daughter Nelly, 4.

The couple’s son Arthur, 2, also regularly features on the programme along with the girls' glamorous mum, Suzie Wells.

The current series will conclude next week with an inside view of Billie and Greg's lavish Maldives wedding.