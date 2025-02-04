What happened between Samie Elishi and Tom Clare? Their Love Island relationship explained

Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have split. Picture: Instagram/@tomclare__/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi met on Love Island in 2023 but have since split, so what happened between the pair? Here are all the answers you need.

Love Island All Stars has served up plenty of drama so far and now with Samie Elishi, 24, returning to the Villa for another shot at love, we can't wait to see her connect with some of our favourite Islanders

In the 2024 season we saw Tom Clare, 25, return to the villa and find a connection with Molly Smith, 30. Despite a bumpy journey on the show, the pair remained together and ended up being crowned winners of last year's All Stars.

Now as Samie heads back into the villa, fans are keen to know what went down between the former couple.

But what happened between Tom Clare and Samie Elishi? Here is everything you need to know.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi were coupled up together on Love Island. Picture: ITV

What happened between Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi?

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi met on the winter version of Love Island in 2023. The pair hit it off immediately and remained in a couple throughout the show.

The lovebirds finished the series in third place behind Ron Hall, 26, and Lana Jenkins, 26, and winners Kai Fagan, 25, and Sanam Harrinanan, 25.

Tom and Samie tried to make their relationship work after leaving the Villa, however their partnership wasn't meant to be and the couple split one month later.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi came in third place on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Things appeared to have ended on a positive note, with Samie commenting on their break-up:

"Me and Tom have broken up. It’s ended on good terms. No one’s done anything bad to each other, there’s still lots and lots of love there.

"It just wasn’t working on the outside and we both agreed on the majority of the things. There’s no bad blood there, me and Tom. I would never say a bad word about him and he wouldn’t about me."

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi split after leaving Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@tomclare__

It was then reported in the summer of 2023 that the pair had reignited their flame and were in a relationship once again.

This became apparent after Samie posted a video of herself in Tom's garden, with Love Island detectives quickly noticing where she was.

However, a couple of months later it seemed that all was over between the pair, with Samie confirming she was single and the two unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi have since unfollowed each other on Instagram. Picture: ITV

It seems that their second break-up may have been a contentious one, as both Tom and Samie took to social media to post videos directed at each other.

Alongside former Islander Ellie Spence, 26, Samie filmed a TikTok with the sound 'So I used to date this guy' with retching noises in the background.

Love Island fans were quick to assume the video was about Tom, with her ex-boyfriend choosing to reply to the video with one of his own.

Tom posted a clip of himself in his car lip-syncing 'Why are you so obsessed with me?', leading TikTok users to flood his comments asking if this was a reply to Samie.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi don't seem to be on good terms any longer. Picture: ITV

The exes still don't appear to be on good terms, with Samie reportedly 'pulling out' out of Love Island All Stars after finding out Tom would be taking part.

A source told The Sun: "It’s fair to say Samie and Tom don’t really get on these days. There’s too much water under the bridge now.

"He had every right to enjoy the single life after they split and Samie was fine with that. But what wasn’t as nice was when they started trading blows on social media.

"It became very he said, she said and things are now cordial at best. The idea of being back in the Cape Town villa - the same one where they first fell in love - was too much for Samie so once she heard Tom was in the mix it was an immediate ‘h*** no’ to bosses."