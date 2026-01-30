Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a rare glimpse into motherhood with son Rocky

30 January 2026, 11:44

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo with her son Rocky
Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo with her son Rocky. Picture: Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Star Search judge Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a cute snap with her rarely-seen youngest child as she films new Netflix show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sarah Michelle Gellar is back on our TV screens as a judge for new Netflix talent show, Star Search.

Officially back in the spotlight following her Buffy The Vampire success, the actress, who is married to Freddie Prinze Jnr, is happily posting behind-the-scenes pictures from the show on her Instagram and one with her son has got us all cooing.

Keeping her two children away from the spotlight, Sarah, aged 48, very rarely offers a glimpse into her family life so it was a sweet moment her fans were happy she shared.

Posting on the social media platform, she uploaded a collection of photos from Star Search episode four which included a detailed look of her disco-inspired outfit as well as her and son Rocky in the back of a golf cart going to the studio.

Cuddled into one another, it's clear the mother and son were sharing a sweet moment on the TV set.

Although Sarah and Freddie are very protective of their children, that hasn't stopped them opening up about the struggles and joys of parenting.

In an interview in 2024, Sarah insisted the importance of connecting as a family. She said: "My husband and I, we sit down for dinner at the table. There are no phones. We will all watch a show together. There are no phones. It’s those moments where we set the example. We connect. We make eye contact.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Junior have tow children together
Sarah Michelle Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Junior have tow children together. Picture: Getty

Who are Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jnr's children?

Charlotte Grace Prinze

Born on September 19, 2009, Sarah and Freddie's oldest child is Charlotte who is now aged 16. The happy couple welcomed their first child six years after getting married.

Now, Sarah often brags about how her daughter has become her best friend. On her 16th birthday, Sarah wrote on social media: "I believe the quote is … a daughter is just a little girl who grows up to be your best friend. Charlotte, you are that and so much more."

Sarah will often share sweet moments with her children online too as in 2018 she recalled the moment she took her daughter to meet Taylor Swift.

She wrote: "I don't often put pictures of my kids on here. But last night was truly special. Thank you to the incredible @taylorswift for being so kind to Charlotte. She was so in awe, she could barely speak. Thank you for being the kind of role model young girls need to see."

Rocky Prinze

Born on September 20, 2012 (a birthday one day after his sister's), Sarah and Freddie welcomed their son Rocky. Now 13 years old, Rocky proves he's the active one of the household.

Boxing and go-karting seem to be his main hobbies, Sarah wrote on social media: "I should have known by the way you raced into this world, what your future would hold.

"Aside from being one of the fastest in the state, you are one of the most polite, kind and funny kids I know. I can’t believe you are a teenager. I love you more than my words can express!!!"

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars will face a brutal USA Getaway twist

Love Island All Stars first look sees USA bombshells send away two islanders

Love Island

In one emotional scene, Gary opens up about his long battle with bulimia following Take That’s split in 1996

Gary Barlow reveals dark struggle with bulimia after Take That split

Love Island All Stars is bringing a big US twist to the 2026 series

Love Island All Stars first look sees huge USA bombshell villa twist

Love Island

Love Island All Stars dumps as many contestants as it welcomes bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 - who was dumped from the villa?

Love Island

Love Island's Lucinda and Samie have discussed their friendship in the villa

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Samie? Inside their fallout

Love Island

Lucinda's ex-boyfriend Zac claimed she was in a relationship.

Love Island star Lucinda's ex claims she's 'got a boyfriend on the outside'

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Mel C has exclusively revealed to Heart her hopes and aspirations for a Spice Girls reunion tour in 2026.

Mel C drops biggest hint yet over Spice Girls 2026 reunion tour

Margot Robbie stuns in designs by (L to R) Victoria Beckham, Schiaparelli, Alexander McQueen and Roberto Cavalli, for the Wuthering Heights press tour.

Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights outfits in pictures - all the incredible looks from the 2026 movie press tour
Lily Allen singer has been seen romantically linked with writer and artist Jonah Freud

Who is Lily Allen's new boyfriend? Meet Jonah Freud

Harry Styles performing o stage in a red sequin blazer

How much are Harry Styles's Together, Together tickets? And how much is he donating?

Music

Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD is a one-off documentary airing this week.

New Beckham family feud documentary to air tonight following Brooklyn's shock statement

Love Island All Stars will face Maya Jama in the villa tonight

Love Island All Stars first look sees Maya Jama bring unexpected twist

Love Island

Hobbycraft has issued an urgent recall over the Giant Box of Crafts

Hobbycraft urgently recalls kids giant craft box over asbestos fears

Lifestyle

Helena admitted she's been flirting with one All Star off-screen.

Love Island's Helena 'secretly messaging' All Stars boy who's lined-up as 2026 bombshell

Love Island

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

Karren addressed the swirling rumours she used fat loss jabs.

Karren Brady reveals real reason behind dramatic weight loss

Celebrities

Love Island All Stars is welcoming Carrington Rodriguez to the 2026 villa

Love Island All Stars Carrington Rodriguez - USA bombshell's age, job and ex-girlfriend revealed

Love Island

Bridgerton has welcomed Yerin Ha to their season 4 cast as the leading lady

Who plays Sophie Baek in Bridgerton? Yerin Ha's age, partner, TV shows and family revealed

Zac Woodworth is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Zac Woodworth - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Love Island

Sher Suarez is a contestant on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Love Island All Stars Sher Suarez - age, job, Instagram and reality TV history

Love Island

Lucinda Strafford grew up in Brighton, south of England.

Love Island All Stars Lucinda Strafford - age, job, ex-boyfriends and island history

Love Island

Drama erupts on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars first look sees Islanders in tears as game gets heated

Love Island