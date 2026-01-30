Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals a rare glimpse into motherhood with son Rocky

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo with her son Rocky. Picture: Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Star Search judge Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a cute snap with her rarely-seen youngest child as she films new Netflix show.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is back on our TV screens as a judge for new Netflix talent show, Star Search.

Officially back in the spotlight following her Buffy The Vampire success, the actress, who is married to Freddie Prinze Jnr, is happily posting behind-the-scenes pictures from the show on her Instagram and one with her son has got us all cooing.

Keeping her two children away from the spotlight, Sarah, aged 48, very rarely offers a glimpse into her family life so it was a sweet moment her fans were happy she shared.

Posting on the social media platform, she uploaded a collection of photos from Star Search episode four which included a detailed look of her disco-inspired outfit as well as her and son Rocky in the back of a golf cart going to the studio.

Cuddled into one another, it's clear the mother and son were sharing a sweet moment on the TV set.

Although Sarah and Freddie are very protective of their children, that hasn't stopped them opening up about the struggles and joys of parenting.

In an interview in 2024, Sarah insisted the importance of connecting as a family. She said: "My husband and I, we sit down for dinner at the table. There are no phones. We will all watch a show together. There are no phones. It’s those moments where we set the example. We connect. We make eye contact.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Junior have tow children together. Picture: Getty

Who are Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jnr's children?

Charlotte Grace Prinze

Born on September 19, 2009, Sarah and Freddie's oldest child is Charlotte who is now aged 16. The happy couple welcomed their first child six years after getting married.

Now, Sarah often brags about how her daughter has become her best friend. On her 16th birthday, Sarah wrote on social media: "I believe the quote is … a daughter is just a little girl who grows up to be your best friend. Charlotte, you are that and so much more."

Sarah will often share sweet moments with her children online too as in 2018 she recalled the moment she took her daughter to meet Taylor Swift.

She wrote: "I don't often put pictures of my kids on here. But last night was truly special. Thank you to the incredible @taylorswift for being so kind to Charlotte. She was so in awe, she could barely speak. Thank you for being the kind of role model young girls need to see."

Rocky Prinze

Born on September 20, 2012 (a birthday one day after his sister's), Sarah and Freddie welcomed their son Rocky. Now 13 years old, Rocky proves he's the active one of the household.

Boxing and go-karting seem to be his main hobbies, Sarah wrote on social media: "I should have known by the way you raced into this world, what your future would hold.

"Aside from being one of the fastest in the state, you are one of the most polite, kind and funny kids I know. I can’t believe you are a teenager. I love you more than my words can express!!!"

