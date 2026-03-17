Sarah Michelle Gellar admits she’s ‘really sad’ after Buffy reboot is scrapped

Sarah Michelle Gellar told fans the new Buffy series had been shelved. Picture: Instagram/@sarahmgellar

By Giorgina Hamilton

Hulu is no longer continuing with the 90s reboot project, titled Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale, according to actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.

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Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed she was left 'devastated' after learning that plans for a new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series had been abruptly cancelled.

The actress, 48, took to Instagram to tell fans directly that Hulu was no longer continuing with the reboot project, which had been titled Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale.

Appearing downcast in the recent video message, the star admitted she had been excited about returning to the world of Buffy before the sudden change of plans.

In the clip, Sarah explained that the Disney-owned streamer had "decided not to move forward” with the project.

The US star, who played Buffy Summers for seven seasons from 1997–2003, shared her disappointment with fans, saying she was "really sad" the show had come to an end before it could reach screens.

According to reports from TMZ, both Gellar and director Chloé Zhao were caught off guard by the streamer’s decision to halt development.

The timing reportedly came as a shock to those working on the project, who had been preparing to continue the legacy of the cult TV series.

Zhao has been enjoying a successful awards season, with her film Hamnet earning multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Director Chloé Zhao said she was "not surprised" the Buffy reboot was scrapped. Picture: Getty

In her video message, Sarah Michelle made a point of thanking the filmmaker for reigniting her love for the iconic character.

She said: "Thanks to Chloe, I was reminded how much I love (Buffy), how much she means not only to me but to all of you, and this doesn’t change any of that."

Ending her message with a playful nod to the show’s supernatural themes, she added: "And I promise, if the apocalypse actually comes, you can still beep me".

Sarah Michelle played Buffy Summers for seven seasons from 1997-2003. Picture: Getty

The reboot had been set to introduce a new generation of slayers, with teenage actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong cast as the show’s lead.

Armstrong also posted a video reacting to the cancellation and thanking fans for their support.

"I wanted to come on here and say thank you for all of the support that you guys have given me and this show throughout the last couple months. It’s been really special," she said.

The young actress appeared emotional as she reflected on the project, saying: "I’m really proud" of the series and "sad that you guys won't be able to see it, but that doesn’t take away from the amazing experience that I had."

She went on to express gratitude to Gellar, Zhao and her co-stars, as well as fans who had supported the reboot.

Armstrong said she appreciated "fans who believed in this new chapter and who believed in me," adding that "we brought this back for you guys and Buffy is such a big part of all of our lives. It’s not going anywhere! Who knows what the future will hold?"

Many viewers shared similar feelings online following the news. In the comments section, one fan wrote: "This is the most disappointing entertainment news of the year. We love you and will follow you anywhere."

Another added simply: "I am devastated," while a third person vented: "What??? I am devastated! How can Hulu cancel something that they didn't even have a chance and had so much promise and excitement especially with you and Chloe involved?!? I'm truly perplexed."

They also suggested another streaming service could step in, adding that Netflix should "pick up this series!!!"

The revival was first announced in February 2025. Armstrong had been set to play a new Slayer in the series, while Gellar was expected to return in a recurring role, helping to connect the new story to the original show.

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer debuted in 1997 and ran for seven seasons, becoming a cultural phenomenon thanks to its sharp writing and Gellar’s memorable lead performance.

The series itself was inspired by the 1992 film of the same name starring Kristy Swanson.

The cancellation news arrived during an otherwise busy period for Gellar.

Earlier this month she celebrated her husband Freddie Prinze Jr.’s 50th birthday, with the couple continuing their long-standing Hollywood relationship.

The pair first met while working on the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer before beginning a relationship two years later.

They married in 2002 and share two children — daughter Charlotte Grace, 16, and son Rocky James, 13.

Gellar also recently attended the premiere of her new comedy-horror film Ready or Not 2: Here I Come at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, where the film received positive early reactions.

Despite the setback with the Buffy reboot, the actress appears to remain grateful for the franchise that made her famous — and hopeful that its legacy will endure.