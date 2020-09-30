The Savoy Hotel: Who is head butler Sean Davoren?

Sean Davoren has been a butler for more than 40 years. Picture: ITV

Who is The Savoy butler Sean, where is he from and who is his wife? Here’s what we know...

Viewers will get to look inside one of the most expensive hotels in Britain thanks to ITV’s new series The Savoy.

The documentary goes behind-the-scenes at the historic 130-year-old building where the super-rich and famous come for impeccable service and an eye for detail.

Filmed when the pandemic struck back in March, the four-part series follows head butler Sean Davoren as he tries to whip his staff into shape.

So, as we are transported to The Savoy for a night, let’s get to know Sean a little better…

Sean Davoren is head butler at The Savoy. Picture: ITV

Who is The Savoy’s head butler Sean and where is he from?

Sean Davoren is the head butler at The Savoy and has spent 40 years in luxury service and hospitality.

He is from Clarina, near Limerick city in Ireland but now lives in Harrow, London.

After graduating from Rockwell Hotel and Catering School in 1978, he started in Claridge's and has also worked at The Lanesborough Hotel.

He also did a butlering course in Switzerland, before working for a European royal family.

Sean is a regular on TV, and has previously appeared on shows such as Morgan Spurlock show, Mary Queen of shops and Children Behaving Badly.

As for his role at The Savoy, Sean has a 26-strong butlering team and is responsible for being the eyes and ears of the hotel.

Speaking about his role as a butler, Sean previously said: “The role of the butler has not changed per se, the level of service remains the same, but modern attitudes have – of course – changed.

“A butler in modern-day Britain would not necessarily stay with one family for their entire working life.

“Today’s families and guests require a level of independence, which we butlers must know how to accommodate.”

The Savoy is 130 years old. Picture: ITV

Who is Sean’s wife?

Sean is married to wife Norma after they met through a friend in the 1970s.

After four or five months together they broke up so Sean could go to butlering school and Norma could travel.

They got back together three years later and got engaged and married in Killarney in 1982.

The pair have five children, three sons and two daughters, aged from 27 to 36.

