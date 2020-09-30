The Savoy Hotel: Who is head butler Sean Davoren?

30 September 2020, 19:36

Sean Davoren has been a butler for more than 40 years
Sean Davoren has been a butler for more than 40 years. Picture: ITV

Who is The Savoy butler Sean, where is he from and who is his wife? Here’s what we know...

Viewers will get to look inside one of the most expensive hotels in Britain thanks to ITV’s new series The Savoy.

The documentary goes behind-the-scenes at the historic 130-year-old building where the super-rich and famous come for impeccable service and an eye for detail.

Filmed when the pandemic struck back in March, the four-part series follows head butler Sean Davoren as he tries to whip his staff into shape.

So, as we are transported to The Savoy for a night, let’s get to know Sean a little better…

Sean Davoren is head butler at The Savoy
Sean Davoren is head butler at The Savoy. Picture: ITV

Who is The Savoy’s head butler Sean and where is he from?

Sean Davoren is the head butler at The Savoy and has spent 40 years in luxury service and hospitality.

He is from Clarina, near Limerick city in Ireland but now lives in Harrow, London.

Read More: Bake Off fans divided over 'shocking' biscuit week elimination

After graduating from Rockwell Hotel and Catering School in 1978, he started in Claridge's and has also worked at The Lanesborough Hotel.

He also did a butlering course in Switzerland, before working for a European royal family.

Sean is a regular on TV, and has previously appeared on shows such as Morgan Spurlock show, Mary Queen of shops and Children Behaving Badly.

As for his role at The Savoy, Sean has a 26-strong butlering team and is responsible for being the eyes and ears of the hotel.

Speaking about his role as a butler, Sean previously said: “The role of the butler has not changed per se, the level of service remains the same, but modern attitudes have – of course – changed.

“A butler in modern-day Britain would not necessarily stay with one family for their entire working life.

“Today’s families and guests require a level of independence, which we butlers must know how to accommodate.”

The Savoy is 130 years old
The Savoy is 130 years old. Picture: ITV

Who is Sean’s wife?

Sean is married to wife Norma after they met through a friend in the 1970s.

After four or five months together they broke up so Sean could go to butlering school and Norma could travel.

They got back together three years later and got engaged and married in Killarney in 1982.

The pair have five children, three sons and two daughters, aged from 27 to 36.

Now Read: Great British Bake Off 2020: Find all the contestant's Instagram accounts

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Behind the scenes at The Savoy Hotel

The Savoy Hotel: How much does a room cost and which stars have stayed?
The Crown season four will be out on Netflix on November 15

The Crown teases first look pictures of season four with Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles
This Morning viewers were divided by Emma's argument

Stockpiling mum with enough food to last until January defends decision to bulk-buy
A list of documentaries to watch during Black History Month

Black History Month 2020: Powerful films and documentaries to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue satin dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Celebrate Black History Month with these incredible events happening online

Black History Month: Online exhibitions, events and workshops for celebration and education

Lifestyle

The room is based on the dorm that Harry and Ron slept in in Harry Potter

Harry Potter fans can now stay in a Gryffindor-themed cottage for £50

Lifestyle

Peter and Emily did a rare joint interview on Loose Women today

Peter Andre opens up about 'foolish' attempt to seduce wife Emily when she was at university

Celebrities

The African grey parrots at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park have been swearing at visitors [Stock Image]

African grey parrots removed from zoo display for swearing at visitors

Lifestyle

Mum of two Hayley Chisholm created Halloween baskets

Creative mum shows how to make spooky Halloween baskets for just £12

Lifestyle

Naya Rivera's ex husband speaks out after moving in with late Glee star's sister

Naya Rivera's ex husband hits out at critics after moving in with late Glee star's sister

Celebrities