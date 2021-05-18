School of Rock fans are just realising that two of the kids are now together in real life

Two of the kids from School of Rock are now together in real life. Picture: Paramount/Instagram

By Polly Foreman

The actors who played Marta and Frankie in School of Rock are dating in real life, almost two decades after the film was released.

If you're a fan of School of Rock (and who isn't?), get ready to have your mind well and truly blown.

Two of the child stars who appeared in the 2003 film are now together in real life, and nobody can quite believe it.

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, who played singer Marta and security guard Frankie respectively, frequently post loved-up pictures of themselves on Instagram, and it looks like they've been together since at least 2018.

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli are in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/Angelo Massagli

The couple starred together in the 2003 film. Picture: Instagram/Angelo Massagli

This frankly life-changing news was spotted by TikTok user @marfymae, who shared a post captioned: "FRANKIE AND MARTA FROM SCHOOL OF ROCK ARE A COUPLE?!".

The video was shared to Twitter, where users were equally shocked, with one writing: "No way!!! He looks really different".

Another added; OH MY GOD THEY ARE ???

Caitlin Hale played Marta in School of Rock. Picture: Paramount

Angelo played Frankie in School of Rock. Picture: Paramount

A third wrote: "That’s so cool! They look great together!"

School of Rock starred Jack Black as a failing rock musician named Dewey Finn who impersonates his friend Ned Schneebly to land a substitute teaching job at a private school.

While there, he discovers that his students are musically gifted - and he forms a band with them in the hope of winning Battle of the Bands.

The film recently dropped on Netflix, meaning many of us have been getting reacquainted with one of our favourite classic films.

