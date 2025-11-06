'Scrubs' stars delight fans with behind-the-scenes video from reboot set

Scrubs is the latest fan favourite to announce a nostaglic return to screens. Picture: Instagram/Scrubs

By Giorgina Hamilton

Original cast reunites as Zach Braff and Donald Faison return to Sacred Heart alongside new doctors and interns.

Scrubs is the latest fan favourite TV show to announce a nostaglic return to screens.

The beloved American medical comedy, which ran from 2001 to 2010, is set to return with a brand-new sequel — and a new video of the cast on set has delighted fans of the eccentric sitcom.

JD and Turk are back, along with Chalke and Judy Reyes as Elliot Reid and Carla Espinosa, while Phill Lewis (Hooch) and Robert Maschio (Todd Quinlan) also return.

Scrubs is back in production

John C. McGinley will reprise his role as Dr Perry Cox in a recurring capacity, though he doesn’t appear in the teaser.

ABC promises the series will explore how “medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time.”

Season 10 of Scrubs will continue from the events of Season 9, which focused on a quartet of new interns — Kerry Bishé (Lucy Bennett), Michael Mosley (Drew Suffin), Dave Franco (Cole Aaronson), and Eliza Coupe (Denise Mahoney).

Creator Bill Lawrence has left the door open for some of these characters to appear, though the emphasis will remain on the legacy cast.

Fans were quick to respond to the released footage, flooding the comments with excitement.

"Carla hasn’t aged a day!!" one wrote.

"OMMG!!! we can hardly wait this is gonna be awesome," another added, with a third exclimaing; "I am SO FREAKING excited!!!!"

Speaking to TVLine, Bill Lawrence explained the approach to revisiting familiar faces: “My hope would be that we establish where everybody from [the original show] is — whether they're still with us at the hospital or not."

"That includes Neil Flynn [The Janitor] and Ken Jenkins [Dr Bob Kelso]. I hope Ken [who is now 84] is able to come play with us a little bit. He’s a little older, but we love him so much.”

The new series will also explore how JD and Turk have evolved.

Braff described the revival as capturing the same humour and heart as the original, while showing JD “beaten down by the system” over the last 15 years.

Lawrence elaborated on the challenges of adapting the characters to middle age: “People still have that affinity for that goofy youthfulness — it’s why the T-Mobile commercials work so well. But to see two guys in their late 40s/early 50s carrying each other around all the time? It wouldn’t work.

"We want to take a comedic look at what medicine has become since those kids started out as interns, and see how our people deal with it, while remaining optimistic.”

Real-life inspirations for the original characters remain involved behind the scenes. Dr Jonathan Doris, the cardiologist who inspired JD, continues to serve as the show’s medical advisor, while his wife — the inspiration for Elliot — has shifted her focus to educational philanthropy.

Lawrence says this backdrop allows the show to explore how medicine has changed, how the system can wear people down, and how they maintain hope with a new generation of interns.

The revival will also feature new talent, including Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Ava Bunn, Amanda Morrow, Layla Mohammadi, Joel Kim Booster, and Vanessa Bayer.

Scrubs is set to be released in February 2026, with a double-episode launch for its first week.