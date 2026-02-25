Scrubs revival release date – how to watch the new episodes in the UK

The medical sitcom will stream on Disney+ in the UK. Picture: Disney+

By Claire Blackmore

When is Scrubs coming back? Here's how to watch the reunion series here in the UK.

Scrubs is back on our screens after nearly 16 years away thanks to a fresh revival of the smash-hit medical sitcom, starring Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison and Judy Reyes.

Die-hard fans were delighted to discover that JD, Elliot, Turk and Carla had officially clocked back into Sacred Heart Hospital for more madcap antics – and it's like they never left.

With episodes one and two debuting in the US this week, Brits are desperate to stream the start of the hotly-anticipated season 10 – but where can you watch the Scrubs revival in the UK?

Here's everything we know about the cult reboot show, from how to stream the new series to when it's back on TV.

Scrubs has officially been resuscitated. Picture: Disney+

Where can I watch Scrubs season 10 in the UK?

Details of the surprise new season have already been released by producers – and as expected, medical mayhem awaits.

The revival of Scrubs will be available to watch on Disney+ in the UK.

Teasing upcoming storylines, the official synopsis on the steaming platform reads: "J.D. and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time.

"Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way."

When is the Scrubs revival on TV?

In America, the new season of Scrubs will premiere on Wednesday 25th February at 8pm ET on ABC.

But the entire series isn't being broadcast all at once – only episodes one and two, titled My Return and My 2nd First Day, will be released that date.

Once aired on the US network, they'll be available to stream on Hulu.

As for fans in Britain, Scrubs season 10 will arrive just hours later, dropping here in the UK on Thursday 26th February.

The same double-bill format follows, with only episodes one and two streaming on Disney+ that day.

After the Scrubs revival debut, new episodes will drop on a weekly basis, with the season ending around mid-April 2026.

Where can I watch the Scrubs revival trailer?

Lucky for you, it's already out there on YouTube, giving old fans and new a taste of what's to come.

Featuring the show's fab four along with iconic doctor Perry Cox (John C McGinley), season 10 follows JD, Elliot, Turk and Carla as they navigate their hospital shifts alongside a new gang of fumbling interns.

You can watch the official Scrubs revival trailer below: