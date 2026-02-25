Scrubs revival release date – how to watch the new episodes in the UK

25 February 2026, 21:00

The medical sitcom will stream on Disney+ in the UK.
The medical sitcom will stream on Disney+ in the UK. Picture: Disney+

By Claire Blackmore

When is Scrubs coming back? Here's how to watch the reunion series here in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scrubs is back on our screens after nearly 16 years away thanks to a fresh revival of the smash-hit medical sitcom, starring Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison and Judy Reyes.

Die-hard fans were delighted to discover that JD, Elliot, Turk and Carla had officially clocked back into Sacred Heart Hospital for more madcap antics – and it's like they never left.

With episodes one and two debuting in the US this week, Brits are desperate to stream the start of the hotly-anticipated season 10 – but where can you watch the Scrubs revival in the UK?

Here's everything we know about the cult reboot show, from how to stream the new series to when it's back on TV.

Scrubs has officially been resuscitated.
Scrubs has officially been resuscitated. Picture: Disney+

Where can I watch Scrubs season 10 in the UK?

Details of the surprise new season have already been released by producers – and as expected, medical mayhem awaits.

The revival of Scrubs will be available to watch on Disney+ in the UK.

Teasing upcoming storylines, the official synopsis on the steaming platform reads: "J.D. and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time.

"Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way."

When is the Scrubs revival on TV?

In America, the new season of Scrubs will premiere on Wednesday 25th February at 8pm ET on ABC.

But the entire series isn't being broadcast all at once – only episodes one and two, titled My Return and My 2nd First Day, will be released that date.

Once aired on the US network, they'll be available to stream on Hulu.

As for fans in Britain, Scrubs season 10 will arrive just hours later, dropping here in the UK on Thursday 26th February.

The same double-bill format follows, with only episodes one and two streaming on Disney+ that day.

After the Scrubs revival debut, new episodes will drop on a weekly basis, with the season ending around mid-April 2026.

Where can I watch the Scrubs revival trailer?

Lucky for you, it's already out there on YouTube, giving old fans and new a taste of what's to come.

Featuring the show's fab four along with iconic doctor Perry Cox (John C McGinley), season 10 follows JD, Elliot, Turk and Carla as they navigate their hospital shifts alongside a new gang of fumbling interns.

You can watch the official Scrubs revival trailer below:

Scrubs Revival | Official Trailer | ABC & Hulu

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jimmy Carr and co-presenter Roisin Conaty are back for season two of Last One Laughing

Last One Laughing confirms seasons 2 start date for March 2026

Love Island winners Ciaran and Samie have big plans for their prize pot

Love Island All Star winners Ciaran Davies and Samie Elishi have a plan for their prize money

Love Island

Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell's first child together is a little baby boy.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share baby update as fans 'convinced' she's given birth

Celebrities

Love Island All Stars 2026 brought together some amazing couples

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples still together

Love Island

The Love Island All Stars 2026 winners have been crowned.

Love Island All Stars 2026 winners revealed in 'closest vote ever'

Love Island

Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie.

Lily Collins 'ecstatic' to be cast as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s movie

Trending on Heart

Below is the full list of stars performing at the BRIT Awards 2026.

Who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2026?

Music

The TV star's husband shared a heartbreaking update on her Alzheimer’s.

Fiona Phillips's husband says Alzheimer's causes star to feel 'frightened' and 'depressed'

Celebrities

Hilary Duff told fans she was struggling to process Robert Carradine's death.

Hilary Duff leads tributes to Lizzie McGuire star Robert Carradine after actor's death, aged 71

Celebrities

Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa posing outside a building

Blue's 25th anniversary UK tour for 2026: Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Music

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart (pictured) married in 2004 and separated in 2017.

Eric Dane gave emotional tribute to wife Rebecca Gayheart in his final interview

Teddy Swims is coming to the UK this summer

Teddy Swims announces summer dates for UK and Ireland in 2026

Music

Ruth opened up about her painful divorce.

Ruth Langsford admits 'devastating' split from Eamonn Holmes was a ‘huge shock'

Celebrities

Eric Dane spoke movingly about his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in his final interview

Eric Dane said he was determined to ‘combat’ illness in poignant last interview before his death
Liam Reardon and Millie Court dated on and off for over four years.

Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals true feelings as ex Millie moves on with Zac

Love Island

Molly-Mae's followers think they know the gender of her baby.

Molly-Mae Hague fans convinced they know her baby’s gender after spotting distinct clue

Nigel Barker became famous as a judge on America's Next Top Model.

Nigel Barker facts: Top Model star's age, career, family, net worth and where he is now

Tyra Banks was born and raised in Inglewood, California, to parents Carolyn London and Donald Banks

Tyra Banks facts: Model's age, career, partner, net worth and where she is now explained

The shock twist is part of a brutal vote ahead of the final.

Two axed Love Islanders 'plot to expose' All Star in shock return to villa this weekend

Love Island

Netflix has released the first full trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, giving fans a first look at the feature film.

Peaky Blinders movie trailer revealed as Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby

Tana Ramsay has opened up about a heartfelt conversation she once had with Adam Peaty’s mother before the widely reported fallout between the two families.

Tana Ramsay reveals what she told Adam Peaty’s mum about ‘vulnerable’ Holly ahead of wedding
Zendaya has opened up about the subtle 'red flag' warning signs she pays attention to in a relationship.

Zendaya shares the 'red flags' she never ignores in a relationship