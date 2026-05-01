Scrubs star Zach Braff confirms season 2 news fans were desperate for

1 May 2026, 11:39

Zach Braff has confirmed season 2 of Scrubs
Zach Braff has confirmed season 2 of Scrubs. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Scrubs cast will be returning for another season of the medical comedy drama and the fans aren't the only ones who are happy about it.

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Actor Zach Braff admitted he was taking a career risk in 2025 when he confirmed popular medical drama Scrubs was getting a reboot.

Now, following a successful first season back on TV, the actor couldn't wait to share what was next for his show.

Taking to Instagram, Zach, aged 51, posted a picture of himself screaming with his tongue out in a New York cab. Co-star Donald Faison was looking just as happy in the back.

He captioned it: "SEASON 2!!!!!!!"

Extremely happy with the news, his fans instantly jumped on to the comments section to share in the joy.

One wrote: "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Another added: "BEST. NEWS. EVER!!!"

TV channel ABC confirmed the news at the end of April as they revealed just how successful season one of Scrubs had been.

The revealed it premiered to nine million viewers across their platforms in the first seven days alone. It was their number one comedy for adults aged 18-49 this season.

Zach returned as an executive producer for the Scrubs reboot which was a continuation from the original series.

The majority of the cast returned with Zach as J.D. and Donald as Turk along with Sarah Chalke as Elliot, Judy Reyes as Carla and John C. McGinley as Dr. Cox.

Zach Braff and Donald Faison are best friends on and off the screen
Zach Braff and Donald Faison are best friends on and off the screen. Picture: Getty

Scrubs originally ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010 before the show finished airing.

At the moment, not much is known about Scrubs season two, which is actually dubbed season 11, and what the release date will be but we know fans will be excitedly waiting.

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