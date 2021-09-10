Will there be a season two of Only Murders in the Building?

10 September 2021, 12:41

Only Murders in the Building season two: will there be a second series of the Disney Plus show and when is its release date?

If you're just getting started on Only Murders in the Building, you can bet it's about to become your new TV obsession.

The 10-part series tells the story of three true crime-obsessed strangers who live in the same apartment building in New York and end up becoming embroiled in a real-life crime themselves.

It was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the former of which stars alongside Selena Gomez and Martin Short.

The episodes are dropped on Disney Plus weekly in the UK, meaning we haven't yet watched them all - but that doesn't mean we aren't clamouring for news of season two.

Here's what we know...

It looks like there could be a second season on the way
It looks like there could be a second season on the way. Picture: Hulu/Disney Plus

Will there be a season two of Only Murders in the Building?

Good news for fans of the show - it looks like there is a second season in the works.

According to Hulu's official accompanying podcast for the series - Only Murders In The Pod - season 2 is already being written.

Only Murders in the Building is available to stream on Disney Plus now
Only Murders in the Building is available to stream on Disney Plus now. Picture: Hulu

It will reportedly see the trio attempt to solve another mystery.

Show writer Kirker Butler said: "What we're doing right now is we're working on season 2. So it's all about breaking the overall arc of the season; what our mystery's going to be, who our suspect's going to be."

When will Only Murders in the Building season two be released?

We haven't had official word from Hulu on whether there will be a season two, so we don't yet know when the release date could be.

