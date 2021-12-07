When is Selling Sunset season five released on Netflix?

7 December 2021, 08:43

When is the new series of Selling Sunset out?
When is the new series of Selling Sunset out? Picture: Netflix

Selling Sunset season five release date: when is the new series of the Netflix show released?

If you are still absolutely reeling from that *dramatic* first look of Selling Sunset season five, we're guessing you're clamouring to find out when it's released.

After the finale of season four, the show offered a small glimpse of what's to come next - and we saw a hint of Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause's blossoming relationship.

The two stars of the show confirmed their relationship back in July, and singlehandedly broke the internet when they did.

Chrishell has worked for Jason at The Oppenheim Group from the start of season one, the news of their relationship came as a huge surprise to us all.

Here's everything we know about when season five of Selling Sunset is released.

The new season of Selling Sunset should be released very soon
The new season of Selling Sunset should be released very soon

Selling Sunset season five release date

We don't have official confirmation on when the new series will be out, but Chrishell recently hinted that it would be just around the corner.

Chrishell and Jason confirmed their romance in season five
Chrishell and Jason confirmed their romance in season five

After a fan commented on her Instagram suggesting they should release season five, Chrishell replied: "Season 5 won't be too long of a wait! We just wrapped filming!".

Seasons four and five were filmed in succession, meaning it's likely that the latter will be on the way very soon.

The new season will explore Chrishell's relationship with Jason
The new season will explore Chrishell's relationship with Jason

What will happen in Selling Sunset season five?

One of the main storylines is very likely to be Jason and Chrishell's relationship. It's likely that we'll finally find out details of how they got together, and how serious they are.

The fallout from the Christine Quinn feud will also likely feature, as the end of season four saw her have a showdown with many of the other girls.

