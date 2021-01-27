The Bay cast: How old is Sharon Small and what else has she been in?

Sharon Small plays Rose Marshbrook in The Bay. Picture: ITV/PA Images

Who was Sharon Small in Downton Abbey and what is her net worth?

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been eagerly awaiting the return of The Bay for almost two years.

The second series of the ITV thriller sees DC Lisa Armstrong at the forefront of another dark crime after family man Stephen Marshbrook is murdered on his doorstep.

And while we see some familiar faces return to crack the case, there are a few new characters including Rose Marshbrook played by actress Sharon Small.

Rose shares three children with late husband Stephen, but it seems she is hiding some secrets about the family law firm.

So, who is Sharon Small and what else has she been in?

Sharon Small is starring in The Bay season 2. Picture: ITV

How old is Sharon Small?

Sharon Small was born 31 March 1967, making her 53-years-old.

She was born in Glasgow, Scotland before moving to London to study at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

What has Sharon Small been in?

Sharon Small is best known as Sergeant Barbara Havers in The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, which she starred in from 2001-2007.

The actress also played Marigold Shore in an episode of Downton Abbey in 2007, starred as Nora Harding in Call The Midwife and played Inspector Elisabeth Flynn in Law & Order: UK.

Sharon Small played Stella in Flesh and Blood. Picture: ITV

More recently, she was cast in ITV drama Flesh and Blood, where she played Jake’s mistress Stella.

Her other credits include The Bill, Agatha Christie's Marple, The Accidental Medium, New Tricks, Silent Witness and Death in Paradise.

Is Sharon Small married?

It is unknown whether Sharon Small is married, but she lives in London with her partner photographer Dan Bridge.

The couple share two sons together - Leo, 13, and Zac, nine.

Back in 2014, Sharon opened up about Dan being a stay at-home-dad to their children.

She told the Express at the time: “I was very busy at the time filming the second series of Mistresses in Bristol just after having Zac.

“When I had to relocate to Bristol we were faced with the choice of hiring a nanny.

"Dan said, ‘Why don’t I look after the boys instead?’

“I instantly relaxed because it just simplified everything and made complete sense.

“He gave up his job as a lighting designer although he’s now retraining to be a freelance photographer and will go back to work when the children are older.”

What is Sharon Small’s net worth?

According to Net Worth Post, Sharon is said to be worth around £1.1million.

