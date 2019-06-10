Sheridan Smith rules herself out of Gavin and Stacey reboot

Sheridan Smith will not feature in the Gavin and Stacey reboot. Picture: BBC/Getty

Sheridan Smith has revealed that she won't appear in the upcoming Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

James Corden delighted the nation by revealing that Gavin and Stacey would be returning for a one-off Christmas special later this year.

Most of the cast - including Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Larry Lamb and Melanie Waters - are all confirmed to be a part of the episode, but Sheridan Smith, who played Smithy's sister Rudy in the show, has revealed that she won't be reprising her role.

When asked if she would be returning in a recent interview, Sheridan said: “I wish. No, I’m not going to be in it, I think.”

Sheridan Smith played Rudy in Gavin and Stacey. Picture: BBC

This comes after James Corden earlier today teased a 'nostalgic time-bomb' of an episode, adding: "We wanted to see if there was something there. Once there was, my feeling was, life’s too short.

“Fear is the absolute reason to do it. This sounds ­ridiculously deep but none of us are promised tomorrow. We’re here for a minute, you have to try to do it all.”

What happened with James Corden and Sheridan Smith? Were they in a relationship?

James and Sheridan used to date on and off while they were filming Gavin and Stacey, but split for good in 2009.

Earlier on in that year, James described Sheridan as 'the love of his life', telling the Daily Mirror: "Yes, Sheridan and I are back together and it’s going brilliantly.

"She is the love of my life and I couldn’t be happier."

James Corden announced the Gavin and Stacey reboot news on Twitter earlier this month.

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

Posting a photo of the script, he told his followers: "Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey".

Mathew Horne, who plays Gavin, recently described the script as “really beautiful, funny and heartwarming.”

He added: “I think there'll be laughter and tears. Ruth and James have done an incredible job particularly considering they live in different countries.

“There’s one scene in particular between me and Joanna which is absolutely beautiful. I was talking to Jo yesterday and we can’t wait to get going on it.”

And Larry Lamb, who plays Mick, recently said: “I read the script, and it really got me.

“I just started to read the first sequence, and I just started crying. It just sort of took me along.”