Shipwrecked 2019 contestant Emma Fleming: Age, career and Instagram revealed

Emma Fleming is one of 2019's Shipwrecked contestants. Picture: Instagram @emmajfleming_/E4

The Shipwreck 2019 cast member's job, hometown and social media accounts revealed as the E4 show returns to TV screens.

Who is Emma from Shipwrecked?

Emma is a publishing and English graduate who is originally from Rutland in the East Midlands.

She confessed that she applied for the E4 show as a joke. She said: "I never thought I would get in! I watched it when I was younger and I was obsessed with it. I thought ‘why not’.

She describes herself as a feminist and wanted to be and meet strong female leaders during her time on the island.

How old is Emma from Shipwrecked?

Emma is 21-years-old and a recent Loughborough University graduate.

She would have been a mere 2-years-old when Shipwrecked first aired.

What is Emma from Shipwrecked's Instagram account?

You can find Emma on Instagram under the username @EmmaJFleming_.

Judging from her glamorous uploads she loves to travel so she was no doubt right at home on the Shipwreck island.

However when asked what she missed most about her time on the island she said: 'I didn't miss social media.

I loved being away from it. It was a detox. It was nice to go back to basics and get to know people without them spending have the time on the phone".

Describing her first 24 hours on the Shipwrecked island she said...

"It feels like such a blur now. I remember everyone was so friendly and it reminded me of my first day at school. Everyone was slightly terrified but really nice to each other.

"I remember sleeping next to Tom and he had this really over the top mosquito net! He was snoring so loudly and I kept kicking him. I wanted to start as we meant to go on."



