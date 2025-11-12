I’m A Celeb's Shona McGarty reveals emotional reason she said 'yes' to jungle

Eastenders actress Shona McGarty previously opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depression.

12 November 2025, 17:10 | Updated: 12 November 2025, 17:20

I'm A Celeb's Shona has landed in Brisbane ahead of this year's series.
I'm A Celeb's Shona has landed in Brisbane ahead of this year's series. Picture: Instagram/@shonabmx

By Claire Blackmore

Shona McGarty's family explained the bittersweet reason the 'brave' Eastenders star decided to sign up for the ITV show this year.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmate Shona McGarty's family have shared the emotional reason why she decided to sign up for the ITV reality show this year.

The EastEnders actress, best known for playing Whitney Dean in the BBC soap, recently split from her ex-fiancé David Bracken just one year after the Irish musician proposed.

Now, the newly single star is about to embark on her latest adventure in the Australian jungle, joining famous faces including Emmerdale's Lisa Riley and Heart presenter Kelly Brook.

But as the cast prepare for a not-so-glamorous life off-grid, the 34-year-old's loved ones have lifted the lid on why she decided to say 'yes' to the series.

Shona's sister Millie and best friend Amy, who have taken over her social media accounts while she's Down Under, opened up about the star's mental health struggles in a heartfelt Instagram post this week.

They revealed the "brave" actress had an inspiring turning point in which she believed the back-to-basics reality show would help her to 'take her power back'.

Next to a sweet montage of Shona's farewell party before jetting off to Australia, they wrote: "Anxiety and depression told her ‘no’ before… This time, she said YES ❤️."

Her loved ones continued: "We wanted to share this beautiful moment saying our goodbyes to Shona before she heads into the jungle.🌴

"Shona has always been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, battles that once held her back.

"But this time, she’s won by saying yes to one of the biggest challenges of her life. Yes to the jungle. Yes to herself. 🫶

"This is a journey for Shona to truly discover who she is and she’s living proof that you can rise above fear and take back your power.

"To anyone fighting their own mental health battles, Shona is your reminder that you can do it too. One brave step at a time 🦋."

Shona pictured with her campmates for this year's I'm A Celebrity.
Shona pictured with her campmates for this year's I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

In the video next to the bittersweet explanation, Shona was captured holding a huge homemade poster with 'Goodbye from all of us' emblazoned on the front as she stood next to her family.

She was also filmed hugging her loved ones, kissing her pets and celebrating her imminent departure with a balloon-filled bash.

At the party, the newly-confirmed campmate wore a classic cork-trimmed hat and cuddled an inflatable kangaroo as she toasted her new chapter.

Footage of her family's home showed decorations filling the dining room, made up of Aussie flags, balloons saying 'G'day mate' and a huge banner that read, 'Let the adventure begin'.

Since posting sweet send-off, Shona has arrived in Brisbane ahead of I'm A Celebrity 2025's debut episode this Sunday.

