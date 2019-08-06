As The Sixth Sense turns 20, we take a look at where child actor Haley Joel Osment is now

6 August 2019, 16:05

Where is the kid from The Sixth Sense in 2019?
Where is the kid from The Sixth Sense in 2019? Picture: Getty/Buena Vista Pictures

Where is the little boy from Sixth Sense now? Here's everything you need to know about what Haley Joel Osment is doing in 2019

One of the most iconic horror films of the 1990s - The Sixth Sense - turns 20 this week, meaning it's been two whole decades since we heard the phrase 'I see dead people' for the first time.

The line was made famous by Haley Joel Osment, who played the starring role of nine-year-old boy Cole - who had the ability to speak to the dead.

Read more: Here's where American Pie cast are now on the 20th anniversary

Haley has since grown up and starred in a number of other films. Here's everything you need to know about what he's up to now.

Haley stars in the film alongside Bruce Willis
Haley stars in the film alongside Bruce Willis. Picture: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Where is Sixth Sense child star Haley Joel Osment now?

Haley has appeared in a number of films as an adult - most recently Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the Netflix film about Ted Bundy starring Zac Efron and Lily Collins.

He plays a friend of Lily Colins' character Ted Bundy's girlfriend.

Speaking about his experiences on the film to Page Six, he said: “I think when you come together on an indie film, everybody just gels really quickly."

Haley has appeared in a number of films as an adult
Haley has appeared in a number of films as an adult. Picture: Getty

What has Haley Joel Osment said about the Sixth Sense?

Speaking about the iconic 'I see dead people' line, Haley recently told Page Six: “It still shocks me, like the cultural life of that line.

"I was at a Dodgers game a few years ago and they do little games on video in between innings with the players and Yasiel Puig came up on the screen and said it.

“Things like that kind of shock you but it’s all in good fun."

