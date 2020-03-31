This Morning Spin to Win: what are the rules and how do you find today's password?

31 March 2020, 11:30 | Updated: 31 March 2020, 11:45

You need to download the This Morning app to play the popular Spin to Win game - here's your need-to-know on how it works.

Spin to Win is the game that never fails to brighten up our day, and players can now win up to £3,000.

The format of the This Morning game means it more often than not doesn't quite go to plan, and has provided us with a huge amount of entertainment over the past few weeks.

Here's your need-to-know on the most unpredictable game on daytime television.

Read more: This Morning viewers in hysterics as Phillip Schofield 'swears' during Spin To Win

This Morning fans love the unpredictable game
This Morning fans love the unpredictable game. Picture: ITV

What are the rules of Spin to Win?

Spin to Win is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, and is played Monday - Thursday on This Morning.

Viewers have to enter on the This Morning app, and a player is selected at random and called live on the show.

The lucky player has to answer the phone with a password or phrase - rather than saying 'hello' - otherwise they will be hung up on.

If they do get through, they will then decide whether they want a 'hard' or 'soft' push on a wheel that features some £1,000, some £500, and now one £3,000 cash prize options.

Read more: This Morning competition Spin To Win leaves Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield panicking as doctor answers while with a patient

They will then win whatever sum the wheel lands on.

In addition, they will then have a chance to win a This Morning tote bag with goodies that have in the past included mugs, water bottles and jigsaws.

Read more about the rules here.

Spin to Win is played on Monday - Thursday
Spin to Win is played on Monday - Thursday. Picture: ITV

How do you enter Spin to Win? Do you need the This Morning app?

You need to download the This Morning app to enter the game.

The This Morning website reads: "Once you have downloaded our app, simply go to the ‘WIN’ section, fill out the form and you will find our password of the day.

"Our presenters will call the winner each day live on air and you must answer your phone with the passphrase.

"Our presenters will then spin the wheel of prizes to reveal what you have won!

Visit the This Morning website for full instructions on how to enter.

How do you find out the Spin to Win password?

The password is available on the app after you have applied to be on the show.

