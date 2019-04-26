Springwatch presenter Chris Packham sent DEAD CROWS after petition for him to be sacked by the BBC

26 April 2019, 11:29

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham is embroiled in a row over "pest" birds
Springwatch presenter Chris Packham is embroiled in a row over "pest" birds. Picture: Getty

A petition has been doing the rounds online, urging the BBC to sack Springwatch and Coutnryfile presenter, Chris Packham, after his anti-hunting campaign riled a few feathers (so to speak). Now, protesters have sent DEAD CROWS to his home.

An online petition set up by Andrew Hayes on 24th April has been circulating online, calling for the BBC to sack Springwatch presenter, Chris Packham. So far, it has gained over 75,000 signatures.

It comes after Packham's campaigns against killing "pest" birds, such as crows, jays and woodpigeons.

Speaking about why he set up the petition, Hayes said: “As an employee of the BBC, Chris Packham should remain impartial and keep his views and beliefs to himself. However, he is the face of many anti-hunting campaigns and uses his celeb status as a platform to push his anti-hunting agenda, he has made his goal to ban all kinds of hunting, and country sports and pursuits and I feel he is no longer fit to work for the BBC.”

Now, the former Really Wild Show host has been sent DEAD BIRDS by those who oppose his involvement in the government's decision to revoking licences which permitted such activities across the UK.

Chris Packham presents a range of nature programmes, including Springwatch, Countryfile and Autumnwatch
Chris Packham presents a range of nature programmes, including Springwatch, Countryfile and Autumnwatch. Picture: Getty

**WARNING: Graphic content and images ahead**

Taking to social media, Chris shared a disturbing image, which shows a number of dead crows hanging from the gate of his home in Hampshire.

He commented that it was his opponents "lashing out", writing:

"All it does is strengthen my resolve to make the UK countryside a better place for wildlife and the people who live and work there.

"In a very sad and perverse way this ghastly action indicates that I'm making progress.

"As I've always said 'I'm not here to make friends - I'm here to make a difference'."

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed a report of criminal damage had been made between 20:00 on Wednesday and 06:50 on Thursday.

A counter-petition has also been set up by Rob Neil, who defends Packham, saying: “Chris Packham is a much loved and respected naturalist and presenter, who campaigns for wildlife and conservation. The Countryside Alliance and other organisations are calling for the BBC to sack him, in other words silence him, for speaking out in his campaigns. We think his campaigns for wildlife are justified, as they are based on scientific evidence, and he keeps his campaigning and role at the BBC separate.”

