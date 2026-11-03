Stacey & Joe series 3 release date is this month

3 November 2026, 12:17

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are returning to BBC screens this month, with the third series of their fly-on-the-wall reality show.
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are returning to TV screens this month, with the third series of their fly-on-the-wall reality show. Picture: BBC

By Giorgina Hamilton

The third series follows Joe Swash as he turns his long-held passion for fishing into a business alongside wife Stacey Solomon and their children.

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Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are returning to TV screens this month, with the third series of their fly-on-the-wall reality show, Stacey & Joe, set to give fans another glimpse inside their busy family life.

The couple will be back on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in November, with cameras following them as they take on a major new project – turning Joe's long-held dream of opening a fishing lake and glamping site into a reality.

The new series promises plenty of the familiar Pickle Cottage chaos, with five children, a menagerie of animals and the wider family all getting involved as Stacey and Joe attempt to juggle parenting with their ambitious new venture.

Here's everything you need to know about the Stacey & Joe series 3 release date, what viewers can expect and how many episodes there will be.

Joe Swash smiling as he operates a mini digger
The third series follows Joe Swash as he turns his dream into a reality by opening his own fishing lake and glamping site. Picture: BBC

What is the Stacey & Joe series 3 start date?

Stacey & Joe series three will premiere on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 8pm on BBC One. The new episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The return follows the BBC's announcement in April that the programme had been commissioned for a third series, with cameras capturing Joe as he finally attempts to turn his long-held passion for fishing into a business by opening his own fishing lake and glamping site.

Announcing the news, Stacey and Joe said: "If you watched the first series, you'll know we’ve been talking about the lakes for ages… it feels a bit surreal to finally see it coming to life.

"With the juggle of family life thrown in, we’re learning as we go, so we’ll be just as surprised as everyone else to see how it all unfolds!"

The couple also thanked viewers who had followed their family over the first two series, adding that they couldn't wait for audiences to see what happened next.

Stacey Solomon wearing a hard hat and high vis as she helps Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon joins her husband on the lake, along with their children, in what ultimately becomes a family challenge. Picture: BBC

What is happening in Stacey & Joe series 3?

While the previous series offered a behind-the-scenes look at life at Pickle Cottage, the third instalment sees the family take on opening a fishing lake and glamping site.

What starts as Joe's personal dream soon becomes a family-wide undertaking, with Stacey bringing her creativity to the project and the children and wider family lending a hand.

Joe has spoken about how fishing has provided him with a form of therapy and hopes to create a peaceful outdoor space where young people, particularly teenagers experiencing ADHD or mental health challenges, can spend time.

The series will follow the ups and downs of getting the venture off the ground, from the work involved in creating the site to its eventual grand opening.

Stacey and Joe's family life will, naturally, remain a big part of the show. With five children at home and an ever-growing collection of animals, viewers can expect the familiar mix of parenting, household projects and family mishaps.

There is also a significant change on the horizon for the couple. In September, Stacey revealed they had sold Pickle Cottage, the Essex home that has featured so heavily in the series, as they prepare to move on to a new renovation project.

The property, which the couple bought in 2021, has become something of a familiar character in its own right, with viewers watching Stacey transform the house and its interiors over the previous series.

It remains to be seen how much of the family's next chapter will feature in the new episodes.

How many episodes of Stacey & Joe will there be?

The third series of Stacey & Joe is shorter than the previous two, with the BBC's original announcement describing it as a three-part run of hour-long episodes.

However, the BBC's current programme listings identify the opening episode as episode one of four.

Viewers should therefore check the BBC schedule for the confirmed episode count as the series begins.

The first two series are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer, for anyone wanting to catch up with the Solomon-Swash family's previous adventures before the new episodes arrive.

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