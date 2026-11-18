Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash confirm exciting Christmas special

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are getting into the Christmas spirit with a brand new festive special. Picture: BBC

By Giorgina Hamilton

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are bringing all the festive inspiration this December, with their Christmas crafting special.

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Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are getting into the Christmas spirit with a brand new festive TV special, and the BBC has now confirmed when viewers can watch it.

Stacey and Joe's Crafty Christmas will see the married couple share ideas for homemade gifts, decorations and affordable festive treats, encouraging viewers to get creative ahead of the big day.

Here's everything you need to know about Stacey and Joe's Crafty Christmas, including air date, start time and what to expect.

Stacey and Joe's Crafty Christmas will see the married couple share ideas for homemade gifts, decorations and affordable festive treats. Picture: BBC

When is Stacey and Joe's Crafty Christmas on TV?

Stacey and Joe's Crafty Christmas airs on BBC One on Tuesday 8 December at 8pm.

The programme will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Friday 27 November, meaning viewers can watch the festive special before its scheduled television broadcast.

What is Stacey and Joe's Crafty Christmas about?

The one-off special will celebrate all things handmade, with Stacey and Joe sharing ideas for creating unique Christmas gifts, decorations and trinkets.

They will also demonstrate how to make affordable treats for Christmas Day, offering inspiration for viewers looking to add a personal touch to their celebrations without spending a fortune.

The programme will also turn its attention to animal welfare, recognising the work of animal shelter staff, vets and nurses who care for animals throughout the year, including over the festive period.

It's a subject particularly close to the couple's hearts, as their own household is home to a collection of animals.

Stacey and Joe have two rescue ponies, 16 chickens, five ducks, two dogs, rabbits and a beehive. Their special will pay tribute to the people who dedicate their time to looking after animals in need.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have had another successful 2026 on TV. Picture: Getty

What other Christmas shows are coming up?

Stacey and Joe's Crafty Christmas is part of the BBC's festive television line-up, which includes a number of returning favourites and seasonal specials.

Viewers can also look forward to Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown, The Christmas Repair Shop and a celebrity special of The Great British Sewing Bee.

There will also be Christmas editions of Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise and Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, alongside MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown.

Stacey and Joe's Crafty Christmas airs on BBC One on Tuesday 8 December at 8pm and is available on BBC iPlayer from Friday 27 November.

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