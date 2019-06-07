Stacey Solomon has introduced the baby to the Loose Women and the pictures are adorable

Stacey's introduced her newborn son to the Loose Women. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The mum-of-three has just given birth to her first child with Joe Swash.

Stacey Solomon has recently given birth last month and has taken some well-deserved time off work.

The Loose Women panelist welcomed her first child with partner Joe Swash, another son, and she's been sharing candid snaps and videos on her social media for everyone to enjoy.

Stacey had to catch up with the show at home. Picture: Instagram

Most recently, the 29-year-old expressed how much she missed her Loose Women co-stars as she was catching up with the show from home.

And yesterday she posted some snaps of her enjoying the show with her baby boy, captioning them "he knows when to sleep so mummy can watch his aunties".

Afterwards, two of the Loose Women came to visit the little baby, and Stacey shared the adorable pictures on her Instagram story.

Nadia Sawalha came to meet the baby boy. Picture: Instagram

Both Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore came to visit Stacey and Joe's son, and gave him plenty of cuddles and attention.

Stacey wrote: "he loved his cuddles and mummy loved the catch up".

Loose Women panellist Jane Moore also met the baby boy. Picture: Instagram

Both aunties were over the moon to meet him, and Nadia even shared a post on her own socials stating that his name - which is yet to be announced - is "perfect".

However, rumours have been flying that her son is named Rex or Rexy after Stacey posted a video where she appears to call the baby by that name, and it was deleted minutes after its posting.